Eagles trade for WR Dontayvion Wicks: What this means for A.J. Brown's future

The Philadelphia Eagles continued adding to their wide receiver room, as league sources confirmed an ESPN report the team acquired Dontayvion Wicks in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

League sources also confirmed the Eagles will sign Wicks to a one-year extension for $12.5 million. Wick will be under contract with the Eagles through the 2027 season.The move adds to an already crowded wide receiver room, leaving even more questions regarding the future of AJ Brown.

Wicks has history with Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, as Mannion was on the Green Bay Packers offensive staff over the last two seasons. Wicks has 108 catches for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns in his three seasons in the NFL, having 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns last season.

A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Wicks is the second Packers wideout to depart this offseason (Romeo Doubs was the other). The Eagles parted ways with the pick from Atlanta in the fifth-round for Wicks( No. 153 overall), leaving them with eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft (four on Day 3). They also have six picks in the 2027 NFL Draft to date.

What acquiring Wicks means for AJ Brown's future

This is certainly adding more questions to what will transpire with AJ Brown, who remains on the Eagles roster but has been the subject of trade conversations all offseason.

The Eagles have not traded Brown, but it will be easier to trade him after June 1. A post-June 1 trade spreads the dead money over the next two years, so there's an opportunity to move on from the 29-year-old Brown if the Eagles choose to do so.

With Wicks entering the picture and getting a $12.5 million extension, the writing may be on the wall for Brown. The Eagles are clearly building a wide receiver room centered around DeVonta Smith and veterans, evidenced by the Holywood Brown signing and the Wicks trade.

The Eagles would have an impressive top four if they were to keep Brown. That doesn't appear to be the case, as Smith is in line to be the WR1 with either Brown or Wicks as the WR2. Philadelphia could also draft a wideout in the early rounds to compete for a starting job -- still cnetering the room around Smith.

The Eagles also signed Elijah Moore this offseason to compete for a roster spot, and also have Darius Cooper and Johnny Wilson in the picture. They could make wide reciever a massive strength in this offense and not trade Brown, but it appears the Eagles have a plan to move forward without him.

If the Eagles would keep Brown for 2026, a wide receiver group with Brown, Smith, Hollywood Brown, and Wicks could be the best in the NFL. That's a lot of money tied to one position, which is likely why the Eagles may move on come June 1.

What does Wicks bring to the offense

Wicks adds more speed to the Eagles passing attack, someone who's familiar with Mannion's system and can easily acclimate himself into the wide receiver room. He isn't a deep threat, but can open things up underneath and move the chains.

He'll compete for the WR2 spot and will receive a higher volume of targets if Brown is traded. The Eagles are paying Wicks to be a WR2 (in 2027 at least), so he'll get all the opportunities to make plays this summer -- and over the course of the season.

Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore are under one-year contracts, so there's not a large financial commitment to them. There is to Wicks -- at least for 2027 -- so he'll get two years to prove himself as a playmaking receiver.

The Eagles aren't asking Wicks to be a superstar, just a solid compliment to Smith. He'll have an whole offseason in the Jefferson Health Training Complex to establish a connection with Jalen Hurts and become a reliable target in the passing game.