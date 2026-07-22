Eagles Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

The Philadelphia Eagles are a week away from the first practice of the season. A week away from an opportunity to win their second Super Bowl title in three years.

This is a talented roster, a roster that's deep at a lot of positions. Good players aren't going to make the 53-man roster, which is going to ensure a lot of intriguing training camp battles (these are the best ones to monitor).

With the 91-man roster set to go -- yes the Eagles have 91 because of the International Player Exemption with Uar Bernard -- let's take a look at every player on the roster.

We'll go through the roster locks, the players that are likely to make the roster, the players on the bubble, and the players with little-to-no chance.

The final tally in terms of roster locks? 30

The final tally in terms of players likely on roster? 13

Based on these numbers, there are 10 spots available on the Eagles roster. 31 bibble players are going for 10 spots.

Should be an interesting summer.

Quarterback

Roster locks: Jalen Hurts

Likely to make roster: Andy Dalton

Players on bubble: Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

The battle for QB2 will be interesting to watch during training camp. McKee is in the final year of his rookie contract and Dalton has received the majority of the QB2 snaps in minicamp. There's a chance the Eagles trade him.

Payton's development will be something to watch too, as he did not have a good minicamp. Will he even be good enough to make the roster?

Running back

Roster locks: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby

Likely to make roster: Will Shipley

Players on bubble: Dameon Pierce, Elijah Mitchell, Carson Steele

There's a battle for RB3 between Shipley and Pierce, but Shipley has the overwhelming edge over Pierce right now. Pierce could make this roster as a kick returner.

Mitchell is a wild card here, as he once was a godd running back. Can he recapture his early 2020s form this summer?

Wide receiver

Roster locks: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon

Likely to make roster: Hollywood Brown

Players on bubble: Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, Elijah Moore

Little to no shot: Samori Toure, Quez Watkins, Danny Gray, Erik Ezukanma

The top four receivers are set, even though there is a fun battle brewing for WR2. The battle for the last two reciever spots? Anyone's guess.

Wilson had a good spring and is a favorite of Hurts. Moore has been productive in the league before and Cooper is a player the Eagles like. Covey can return punts, so any one of these players could make the 53.

Tight end

Roster locks: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers

Likely to make roster: Johnny Mundt

Players on bubble: Stone Smartt, Grant Calcaterra, Cameron Latu

Little to no shot: E.J. Jenkins, Dae'Quon Wright

If the Eagles keep just three tight ends, Goedert, Stowers, and Mundt are the three. Mundt is likely to be the TE2 unless Stowers has a really good spring.

If the Eagles go four tight ends, the battle will be interesting. Latu is essentially a fullback and could create his own spot on the team. Smartt is a good special teams player and Wright has potential to make noise with his pass catching (he's still a long shot).

Jenkins has been around the organization too, so don't count him out.

Tackle

Roster locks: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell

Likely to make roster: Fred Johnson

Players on bubble: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams

Little to no shot: John Ojekwu

There's a chance Johnson could be released if Bell beats him out for the No. 3 tackle spot, but Johnson gives the Eagles more depth at the position. He's a good player, but could seek a better opportunity if he isn't going to play much here.

Hinton is cross training at guard, so maybe he finds a way to stick around. Williams has a chanc eto break through as the No. 4 tackle.

Guard

Roster locks: Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen

Players on bubble: Michael Jordan, Micah Morris, Willie Lampkin, Hollin Pierce

Little to no shot: Jaeden Roberts

The battle for the No. 3 guard is one of the training camp battles that will do down to the final week. Only Jordan has played a regular season snap at guard in the NFL, and all 49 games he started were at left guard. What about the right side?

There's a golden opportunity for Morris to seize a job here. Same with Lampkin and Pierce. Drew Kendall is also in the mix as the backup center.

Center

Roster locks: Cam Jurgens

Likely to make roster: Drew Kendall

Little to no shot: Jake Majors

Kendall is in the competition for the No. 3 guard spot, so that makes his roster spot as close to secure as can be. Jurgens and Kendall are the two centers and the Eagles need a backup center anyway.

Pass rusher

Roster locks: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie

Likely to make roster: A.J. Epenesa

Little to no shot: Joshua Weru, Keyshawn James-Newby, Ta'Quon Graham, Jose Ramirez

The Eagles are pretty set at pass rusher after the strong work they did this offseason after the free agent loss of Jaelan Phillips. Things will get intersting if the Eagles decide to bring back Brandon Graham.

For the long shots at pass rusher, Weru and James-Newby may end up on the practice squad. The Eagles still need camp bodies.

Defensive tackle

Roster locks: Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo

Likely to make roster: Byron Young, Uar Bernard

Players on bubble: Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Zion Wilson

This is the deepest position on the roster, and seven of these eight defensive tackles have a legimate shot to be on a 53-man roster. This includes Wilson, who likely would have been drafted if he declared (NCAA initially granted him a sixth year of eligibility).

Robinson is likely to make the roster most years, but this position group is so deep. It's up to him to outplay Young and force the Eagles' hand. Young is a good player and is in line for the No. 4 spot.

Bernard is likely to have a roster spot because the Eagles want to protect him. This is where things get complicated towards how makes this roster and how many defensive tackles they keep.

Off-ball linebacker

Roster locks: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Likely to make roster: Smael Mondon

Little to no shot: Chance Campbell, Deontae Lawson

This position is essentially set with the top four. The numbers game comes into play here and the Eagles have three very good linebackers and a developing player who's played well on special teams.

Cornerback

Roster locks: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen

Likely to make roster: Jonathan Jones

Players on bubble: Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams, Ambry Thomas

Little to no shot: Tariq Castro-Fields, Shawn Wade

The Eagles will have four players battling for two sports here, and this isn't counting the players cross training at safety. Ringo has a shot since he is one of the best gunners in the game and McWilliams was a fifth-round pick last year.

Jones is the top backup on the outside and in the slot. Of the players at cornerback and safety, Michael Carter and Kapena Gushiken make this competition even more interesting.

Safety

Roster locks: Andrew Mukuba

Likely to make roster: Marcus Epps

Players on bubble: Michael Carter, Cole Wisniewski, J.T. Gray, Andre Sam, Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken

There isn't a player at safety that has no shot. They all have a shot based on the uncertainty at the position.

Epps is the front runner to start opposite Mukuba. After that, it's a free for all on who gets the rest of the spots. Pulley and Gushiken are undrafted free agents, but they have a strong chance to make this team. The same goes for Wisniewski as a seventh-round pick.

This position could use an upgrade.

Specialists

Roster locks: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

Likely to make roster: Rocco Underwood

There's no competition for either of the three and Underwood is the long long snapper on the roster. Not hard to figure things out on who's making the team.