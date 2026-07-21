Eagles Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who is Most Likely to Be Cut)

Training camp is is on the horizon for the Philadelphia Eagles.

An offseason of roster restructuring and tinkering has led to the Eagles undergoing some changes, yet they remain one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and a contender for a second Super Bowl title in three years.

Even though the Eagles will have one of the most talented teams in the NFL, they have uncertainly at positions like every other team in the NFL. This is part of the fun of training camp, seeing who emerges from the roster battles and who ends up contributing on the 53-man roster.

With training camp set to begin in a week, these are the biggest roster camp battles on the Eagles. We'll even predict a winner and who is likely to be cut.

Starting Safety

The players: Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski, Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken

Tale of the tape: Epps is the front runner for the starting job, an overwhelming favorite to win this job based on offseason comments by Vic Fangio and the lack of competition the front office brought in this offseason. If the Eagles don't make a significant move in training camp, Epps likely will be the starter come Week 1.

The dark horses: The three rookies. The Eagles are going to find out if Wisniewski, Pulley, and Gushiken can play their way onto the 53-man roster and win a job. Outside of Mukuba and Epps, there are multiple open starting spots at safety. Why can't one of these three break through and contribute to this team this season?

Who wins the job?: The Eagles will trade for outside help at some point in training camp, a solid starter on another team. Who that player is remains a mystery, but there are some candidates on the trade market.

Who gets cut?: Gray, Pulley, and Wisniewski. Carter makes the team due to position versatility and Gushiken can play the slot and special teams.

The final roster spots: Epps, Mukuba, outside help, Carter, Gushiken.

No. 2 Wide Receiver

The players: Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown

Tale of the tape: Wicks is the leader in the clubhouse for the job, even though he didn't have a strong spring. The Eagles did give Wicks $12.5 million for 2027, so this is a two-year trial for an expanded role. Lemon suffered a hamstring injury in the spring, so he'll have some catching up to do this summer. Brown had a good spring and played himself into consideration for this job.

The dark horse: Brown was signed for wide reciever depth and a deep-ball threat in the offense. Based on how he looked this spring, he wcould play a bigger role in the offense.

Who wins the job?: The early prediction is Wicks, who the Eagles will give the first opportunity to make an impact in the offense. Doesn't hurt Wicks is familiar with Mannion's concepts, but he needs to catch the football.

Who gets cut?: No one. All three will make the team.

The final roster spots at WR: DeVonta Smith, Brown, Lemon, Wicks, Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper

No. 2 quarterback

The players: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton

Tale of the tape: McKee appeared to be in line for the QB2 job entering the spring, but Dalton had more QB2 reps than him in the open practices available to the media. The Eagles mentioned McKee and Dalton were rotating, but Dalton received significantly more QB2 reps in minicamp.

The dark horse: There is none. Cole Payton is a rookie fifth-round pick and won't be getting this job.

Who wins the job?: Dalton. The Eagles seem committed to having him at QB2 and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dalton as the QB2 at the start of camp.

Who gets cut?: No one. The Eagles will find a trade partner for McKee and Dalton will be the QB2 and Payton the QB3.

The final roster spots: Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

No. 3 guard

The players: Michael Jordan, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Hollin Pierce, Willie Lampkin

Tale of the tape: The Eagles went into the offseason potentially looking for veteran competition for Tyler Steen at right guard. They showed their faith in Steen by not adding that nor using a high draft pick on a guard. The problem? The depth behind Steen and Landon Dickerson is minimal. Morris was selected in the sixth round of this year's draft as he, Kendall, Hinton, Pierce, and Lampkin have no regular season starts at guard. The Eagles brought in Jordan at the end of mandatory minicamp for veteran guard depth. Jordan is the front runner to be the No. 3 guard based on veteran experience (started 49 games at guard).

The dark horse: Hinton is the pick here. The Eagles are cross training him at guard this offseason after spending his rookie year at tackle. Even though Hinton is buried on the depth chart, there has to be a reason the Eagles are invested in him on the offensive line.

Who wins the job?: Kendall gets the No. 3 guard spot, as the Eagles are looking for an opportunity to give him an expanded role in 2026. Jordan and Morris are also contenders for this job, with Morris winning the job if he has a good summer.

Who gets cut?: Lampkin, Pierce, and Hinton.

The final roster spots: Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Jordan, Morris, Kendall