Why Zion Wilson Has The Inside Track Towards Making The Eagles Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to land another member of the undrafted free agent class at the conclusion of the voluntary minicamp, albeit this one was unconventional than the rest.

Philadelphia signed defensive tackle Zion Wilson after Wahoos247 learned the NCAA denied his waiver for a sixth year this week. Wilson signed with the Eagles just one day after the NCAA denied the request.

Wilson was a first team All-AAC selection last season, and was supposed to play for Virginia this year if the NCAA granted his sixth year of eligibility. He finished with 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 42 combined tackles for East Carolina last season -- not entering the draft process due to believing he was going to get a sixth year from the NCAA.

A massive signing bonus

Wilson is reportedly receiving $225,000 in guaranteed money and a $25,000 signing bonus, which is the largest amount of money given to the Eagles' undrafted free agent class. Wilson is getting more than Joshua Weru and Kapena Gushiken, who are making $247,500 -- and were the highest-paid undrafted free agents.

The money Wilson is getting indicates the Eagles have plans for him to make the roster in some capacity in 2026, whether that's the 53-man roster or practice squad. That's a large amount of guarantees to just let Wilson go at the end of training camp, even if the Eagles would expose him to waivers.

Based on how the Eagles undrafted free agents are getting paid, Wilson has just as good a chance of any of them of making the roster -- except for Rocco Underwood.

A loaded defensive tackle position

This is a gamble by Wilson to join the Eagles, who are stacked at defensive tackle. The Eagles already have Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis as the starters, with Moro Ojomo entrenched as the No. 3.

This is where the battle heats up. Ty Robinson was a fourth-round draft pick last season, but had a disappointing rookie campaign and his spot isn't guaranteed. Byron Young has shown he can play and help out this team, so there should be a roster spot reserved for him as a reserve defensive tackle (pun intended).

Uar Bernard is one of the most intriguing defensive tackle prospects the Eagles have had in years as a result of the International Pathway Program. The Eagles aren't going to risk Bernard to waivers. Gabe Hall has also shown flashes in training camp and is good enough to be on a 53-man roster.

The money the Eagles are giving Wilson indicates he has a shot at making this roster, but who's spot can he take? This will be an interesting training camp battle this summer.