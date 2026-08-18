Eagles Rookie Report 3.0: Updating On How All 15 Are Trending On The Depth Chart

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have 15 rookies on their roster. Who knows how many of the rookies will make the 53-man roster or the practice squad?

The top three draft picks are locks for the 53. After that, it's a free-for-all.

Here's a progress report for all 15 of them, including where they stand on the depth chart and their chances of being on this team (roster or practice squad) next month.

1st Round -- Makai Lemon

Lemon has been out since August 4 with a hamstring injury, significantly hurting his development and his role in the offense. He was catching passes off the JUGS machine and working with the wide receivers after practice, so Lemon is close to returning.

Where Lemon fits in this offense is to be determined. He's a first-round pick, so there's a good chance he starts Week 1 if he's ready.

Trending: Up. The Eagles will get Lemon ready to start Week 1.

2nd round -- Eli Stowers

Stowers has been a brutal watch for most of the summer. He needs work on his blocking and has had a hard time adapting to the faster NFL. It's still early and the Eagles don't need Stowers to produce right away, but there were hopes he could be the TE2.

That doesn't appear to be the case with Stowers. He still needs to work on his blocking and become more consistent at catching passes, not a few receptions late in the firts half when the opponent is playing prevent defense.

Trending: Down. Stowers may be a healthy scratch as the TE3 come Week 1

3rd round -- Markel Bell

Bell looked good in the preseason opener against the Ravens, showing his dominance in run blocking and showcasing his improved technique at right tackle. Bell is going to be the successor to Lane Johnson and is on track to earn the No. 3 tackle spot.

Trending: Up. Bell deserves a lot of credit for putting himself in this position. He's the top tackle option behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

5th round -- Cole Payton

Payton is battling for a roster spot, but hard to think he actually deserves one. While the Eagles offense moved the ball when Payton was in the game, it was garbage time and Payton was making plays off-script. He hasto work on his progressions going forward.

While Payton was always a project, hard to envision him on the 53 right now.

Trending: Down. The Eagles can develop Payton on the practice squad, but he was expected to be the developmental QB3.

6th round -- Micah Morris

Morris missed time with a hamstring injury, which allowed Drew Kendall to seize the No. 3 guard spot and Willie Lampkin to surpass him on the depth chart. Lampkin is on track to make the roster, while Morris is a bubble player.

There were a lot of positive things to take away from Morris in the preseason opener. He's held his own in 1-on-1s in training camp, an interior lineman worth developing.

Trending: Up. Morris may occupy one of the final roster roster spots and be a game day inactive.

7th round -- Cole Wisniewski

Wisniewski finally was able to return to practice for the first time since July 30. He had a "sack" in Monday's practice and even had reps with the first team defense.

There is an opening at safety, and the Eagles are trying to ramp Wisniewski up. he has a ways to go.

Trending: Up. Wisniewski still has the rest of the preseason and 12 more days to make the 53. He's a roster long shot, but could play his way onto the practice squad.

7th round -- Uar Bernard

Bernard is still developing and learning the game of football. He's on the third team at defensive tackle for a reason, and will use this year to get the coaching and tutelage he needs. Vic Fangio said he has a long way to go.

Will Bernard be on the 53? The Eagles should have a spot reserved for him.

Trending: Even. The Eagles may protect Bernard, just like Jordan Mailata in 2018. Wouldn't expect him in a game this year.

7th round -- Keyshawn James-Newby

James-Newby returned to practice on Monday after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. he had a strong start to camp, but hasn't had the opportunity to practice in pads yet.

It's going to be hard for James-Newby to make the 53 since the Eagles are set at pass rusher. He still has a chance to make an impression over the next two weeks.

Trending: Up. James-Newby is back on the field at least. There may be an opportunity on the practice squad.

UDFA -- Rocco Underwood

Underwood went uncontested for his roster spot -- he's the only long snapper on the team. He's been inconsistent with his long snapping on punts, which may cost him a spot on the 53.

The Eagles could use some roster gymnastics at long snapper, if they decide to go after someone who's available after August 30.

Trending: Down. The Eagles could look for a free agent long snapper. No guarantee Underwood is on the roster Week 1.

UDFA -- Joshua Weru

Weru has shown tremendous improvements, but he's still from the International Pathway Program and learning the game of football. There's a lot of potential with Weru, but it will be difficult to protect two players from the IPP on the 53.

Trending: Up. Weru is making it difficult for the Eagles to cut, and the Eagles will have to hope he goes unclaimed on waivers so Weru can end up on the practice squad.

UDFA -- Deontae Lawson

Lawson had a sold performance in the preseason opener, but he's on the third team at linebacker. He's a long shot to make the roster, but is playing his way into the picture.

Trending: Up. Lawson may have a spot reserved for him on the practice squad.

UDFA -- Kapena Gushiken

Gushiken has been playing the slot in nickel defense, but hasn't getting as much time at safety. He's around the football and mixing and matching with the first team defense. Perhaps we hear more of Gushiken's name in the next few weeks.

Trending: Up. Gushiken is starting to get a longer look in the secondary. He's a good special teams player too, so he has a shot at the 53.

UDFA -- Maximus Pulley

Give Pulley some credit for playing his way into the safety competition. There's a spot for a fourth safety if the Eagles go that route, and Pulley could find his way into that spot.

Trending: Up. Pulley keeps making plays at camp. He'll be a player to watch over the next two weeks.

UDFA -- Zion Wilson

Wilson is part of a crowded situation at defensive tackle. He's been buried with the developmental players, but the Eagles gave him a high guarantee in June. They see something in Wilson.

Trending: Down. Wilson's name hasn't been called much, nor has he been noticeable. Still has a good chance at the practice squad.

UDFA -- David Blay

Blay signed with the Eagles last week and was solid in his preseason debut. He'll get a long look by the Eagles over the next few weeks, but is a roster long shot.

Trending: Up. Blay had a good first week with the Eagles. Let's see how the next few weeks go.