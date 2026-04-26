Eli Stowers’ QB Background is the Secret Weapon Behind Successful Shift To TE

Much of the hype surrounding Eli Stowers as a potential NFL star centers on his rare athleticism.

That won’t be a problem for the Eagles’ new tight end, selected at No. 54 overall on Day 2 of the 2026 draft. But what could truly set the Vanderbilt product apart is his deep, holistic understanding of offensive football tied to his past as a quarterback.

Stowers’ college journey began at Texas A&M as a signal caller before a shoulder injury derailed those plans, by altering his throwing mechanics, and eventually leading him to tight end.

The move paid off in 2025, when he won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end at Vanderbilt.

When Eagles On SI asked the Dallas-area native how his quarterback background helped with the transition, Stowers lit up.

“Yeah, 100%,” he said. “It helped the transition be easier because I understood the offense — the whole scope of it. As a quarterback, you have to. I understood defensive structures and how defenses work. So learning assignments and reading defenses was something I already knew how to do.

“From there, it was just about technique and mastering the ins and outs of the tight end position.”

As a flex tight end with the Commodores, Stowers hauled in 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns from Heisman finalist Diego Pavia.

Eye-Popping Athleticism

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (TE25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His athleticism turned heads at the NFL Combine, where the 239-pound Stowers ran a 4.51 in the 40, posted a 45.5-inch vertical, and exploded for an 11-foot-3 broad jump.

“Athletically, he does some things that nobody else can do,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Just to be able to create mismatches with him on third downs and in first- and second-down situations — he is a tough cover. He catches everything, he’s good after the catch, speed, quickness… I’m really excited to have him.“It’s exciting that he’s only played the position for a short time.”

The main knock on Stowers remains his blocking, though he has shown a clear willingness to improve.

Some teams even evaluated him as a king-sized receiver in an attempt to downplay the need for him to develop as a traditional in-line blocker.

For now, Philadelphia will ne developing Stowers strictly as a tight end. He’ll begin his career behind incumbent starter Dallas Goedert, with veteran addition Johnny Mundt likely serving as TE3.

The arrival of Stowers could make fifth-year pro Grant Calcaterra the odd man out. While Calcaterra is a solid receiver, he shares similar blocking limitations but lacks the rookie’s explosive athleticism.