Emerging OL Tyler Steen Lands As The Eagles' 20th Best Player

The Eagles will begin training camp later this month, with a newer but increasingly important name entering the conversation surrounding the team’s foundational principles.

The top 20 of our annual Philadelphia Eagles On SI list of the best 25 Eagles entering the season is perhaps the most underrated player of the team: starting right guard Tyler Steen.

Entering his fourth professional season, Steen, 26, broke through as a starter in 2025 when the 6-foot-6, 321-pound developmental college tackle transformed into a reliable player on the interior of the offensive line whose quiet consistency is expected to again help anchor one of the league’s best offensive lines.

Recruited to Vanderbilt, Steen began his college career in Nashville and started 34 of 38 games over four seasons with the Commodores, developing into an All-SEC right tackle on two occasions. Looking to add to the resume before going pro, Steen used his final season of college eligibility at Alabama as the left tackle for arguably the top college program in the country.

He started all 13 regular-season games at left tackle for the Crimson Tide, earning second-team All-SEC recognition.

That one-year stint in Tuscaloosa elevated Steen’s draft stock, and the Eagles selected him at No. 65 overall in 2023 with the intent on moving him inside.

The knock on Steen as an OT was a lack of arm length that tends to become problematic in the NFL. However, he was more comfortable with the technique and fundamentals as a tackle given his extensive experience there in college.

A Developmental Success

Former Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland goes over a coaching point with right guard Tyler Steen. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Steen needed time to adjust to playing inside in the phone booth, and the Eagles and then-OL coach Jeff Stoutland were patient enough to allow Steen to develop.

As a rookie, Steen appeared in 11 games with just one start. In the 2024 Super Bowl season, his role grew, playing all 17 regular-season games with two starts and saw significant action later in the season due to injuries to Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson, contributing to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs (40–22).

Of course, that championship season featured an elite offensive line that helped power Saquon Barkley to historic rushing numbers and set league records for combined yards.

The 2025 campaign marked Steen’s true arrival as a full-time starter. He started all 17 regular-season games at right guard, appeared in the playoffs, and logged more than 1,000 offensive snaps—more than any other Eagles offensive player.

Pro Football Focus credited Steen with impressive grades, ranking him 17th among 79 qualified guards. In pass protection, Steen surrendered just two sacks and 37 total pressures.

That performance was enough for Steen to claim the No. 20 spot on the top-25 list of the best current Eagles.

The list was compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place. Thirty-points were given to a player who appeared in the top 25 but didn’t get a vote from one of the three voting members – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz.

Steen was remarkably consistent on all three lists, finishing at Nos. 21, 20, and 22.

Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Steen will enter 2026 as a proven commodity, and the narrative has shifted to whether the Eagles can afford him as an extension-eligible player.

Either way, Steen is locked in for upcoming season, providing youth and stability at right guard alongside veteran stars Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson.