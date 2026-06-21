While most continue to focus on the bells and whistles, the key to any Eagles offensive rebound in 2026 will be the long-time organizational foundation: the offensive line.

A down season for a proven commodity was tied to difficult campaigns from a health perspective for Pro Bowl staples Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson, as well as future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson.

Whether by design or overreaction, Philadelphia is moving off its prior offensive scheme under new coordinator Sean Mannion. For the offensive line, that means more of a stretch, wide-zone blocking approach versus one that defaulted to more of an inside-zone, power-based philosophy.

The “other guy” on the Eagles’ dominant offensive front, which also includes star left tackle Jordan Mailata, is third-year pro Tyler Steen, who stands out as a prime breakout candidate at right guard under Mannion, new offensive line coach Chris Kuper, and run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey.

The 6-6, 321-pound former Alabama standout via Vanderbilt, selected in the third round (No. 65 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, stepped in as a starter last season and more than held his own, starting all 18 games (including the playoff loss to San Francisco) after limited action in his first two seasons (just three combined starts).

Breakout Season

Eagles right guard Tyler Steen talks with reporters after practice on Aug. 28, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Steen was more than solid, finishing No. 15 of 79 qualifying guards, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was very consistent in both phases, top 10 in pass protection at No. 9 and 12th in run blocking.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman publicly affirmed Steen, who will turn 26 later this month, as the starter heading into 2026 even before the draft when there was significant thought the Eagles may go O-Line in the first round with an eye on an heir-apparent for Johnson, who could start inside at OG while waiting.

Philadelphia eventually made a targeted trade up to select receiver Makai Lemon, understanding life without A.J. Brown was about to begin.

Steen’s steadiness last season also played into Roseman’s ability to toggle away from the O-Line.

Steen arrived in Philadelphia as a career tackle at the college level, projected inside due to his less-than-optimal 32 ¾-inch arm length. He played four seasons at RT for Vandy before finishing up with the Crimson Tide at LT.

The move from an island to a phone booth, where things are on top of you in an instant, was difficult for Steen and he looked more comfortable with his rookie practice reps at tackle than at guard.

Patience from then-offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland paid dividends by Year 3. A projected training camp competition at RG after Mekhi Becton’s exit in free agency never transpired, with Steen locking down the spot from wire to wire while playing 96% of the offensive snaps (1,009 total in the regular season).

Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Steen was a much-needed infusion of youth on the O-Line and, although remaining in the shadow of his more high-profile teammates on the offensive line, could be in line for a low-key contract extension before the season or for big money next spring by betting on himself to take to the new blocking scheme.

Although under the radar for most, Roseman, who is juggling plenty of balls on the contract front, should try to get things done with Steen.