PHILADELPHIA — Lane Johnson stepped away from the podium on a hot and steamy Saturday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex, moments after informing the rest of the world that the 2026 NFL season would likely be his last.

He was met by his good friend and Eagles jack-of-all-trades executive Dom DiSandro, who declared him the “best tackle in the NFL.”

To those immersed in the league’s offensive-line culture, DiSandro’s assessment rings true. Outsiders, however, sometimes view these things differently—and that perception has helped fuel a chip on Johnson’s shoulder that has driven the superstar to keep improving late into his career.

Asked about his legacy after explaining that his life as a husband, father, and son is “merging” with his love and obsession with the game of football, Johnson noted that his personal priorities are changing.

His resume, though, is more than enough to place him among the greatest right tackles of all time.

“Man, I just want to be known as obviously a great player, somebody that was always nice to kids, nice to people in the building. And hopefully somebody that helped elevate the guys, was a good teammate and fun to be around,” Johnson said. “… I want to be seen as a guy that continually got better as he aged.”

From a football sense, Johnson has aged like fine wine in advance of his 14th and likely last season.

“Where some guys when they hit 30 kind of nosedive. Kind of opposite of me,” said Johnson. “It’s lucky, man. Not everybody lands at a good organization where you have success, and you have the opportunity to stack year upon year.

“I’m really fortunate, and I’m trying to soak in these last six or seven months.”

For most of his career in Philadelphia, Johnson spent the majority of his snaps on an island. In fact, the ability to leave both Johnson and left tackle Jordan Mailata without help was one of the Eagles’ greatest luxuries.

That’s about to shift as Philadelphia moves to a Shanahan/McVay-style offense, something that has excited Johnson and his OL mates.

“This system allows you to play freely. You have inside guard help. You’re not worrying about getting beat and on an island,” Johnson said.

At one point during the run to a Super Bowl LIX championship, Johnson had an All-Pro stats comparison chart posted up next to his locker to highlight a voting snub when measured against Detroit star Penei Sewell.

Taking Offense

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“With rankings and stuff, I take offense to some of it,” Johnson admitted.

That frustration stems from pundits operating in a vacuum, failing to grasp the exceptionally high bar Johnson was held to because he could do what so few others can.

“I see guys who gave up a lot of quarterback hits last year, f@#$ing in the Pro Bowl and All Pros, and I’m like, I’ve seen a lot of All Pros in the past and usually they have a flawless performance in the pass game and the run game,” he said.

“And so, I don’t know if standards are being lowered, or perception, or analytics getting in the way. But there’s also film. And some of these guys, I don’t think it’s all what it’s meant to be. I see a lot of quarterbacks getting hit in the pass game.”

You might see more QBs getting hit in the pass game in Philadelphia down the road in the post-Johnson era—but not over the next six or seven months.

“All in all, I think the scheme will allow us to let loose and showcase our abilities more,” Johnson said. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun. I just want to stay healthy, stay out of the tent on the sidelines, and win some games, and have some fun, enjoy myself, this last year.”