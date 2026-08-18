Every Eagles Bubble Player Who's Roster Spot Is In Danger After Preseason Opener

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly had a preseason opener that was forgettable.

Plenty of thoughts from the opener emerged, including what was noticeable from Week 1 of the exhibition slate -- and the two weeks of practice leading up to that. The winners and losers were settled as well, making some roster battles noticeable as the summer wears down.

What about the bubble players? Which ones did not help their cause following Week 1 of the preseason? Let's go position by position with the bubble players that don't have a roster spot on lock.

Quarterback

Bubble players in danger: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Neither Dalton nor McKee played well on Saturday, but Dalton is the QB2 based on when he entered the game and when he was taken out. The Eagles can say they are rotating the two, but Dalton has been the quarterback getting more snaps with the second team.

Both are battling for a roster spot, but there's still hope for the roster of the competition. Not like Payton is lihting the worl on fire behind them, as he has a lot of work to do in order to make the roster.

Dalton and McKee deserve a roster spot over Payton.

Running back

Bubble players in danger: Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele

Will Shipley played well on Saturday and Pierce didn't play with a hamstring injury. Advantage Shipley, who has gained ground in the RB3 battle. Pierce needs to get back on the field.

Steele is battling Cameron Latu for a fullback spot, which is wide open at this rate. Fullback may not be decided until cutdown day on August 30.

Wide receiver

Bubble players in danger: Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore, Quez Watkins, Britain Covey

The battle for WR4 is still open, but thought it was telling how little Brown and Moore played. Those two are in a battle for a spot on the team. Brown has $5 million reasons to stick around, and he didn't play much in the opener.

Cooper played more than expected. The Eagles wanted to get a longer look at him, even though Cooper didn't play well. He's a bubble player, but it would be shocking if he didn't make the team.

Brown, Cooper, and Moore are fighting for two spots.

Tight end

Bubble players in danger: Cameron Latu, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins

If the Eagles keep four tight ends, there's a shot for either one of these three players to make the team. Eli Stowers looks like a healthy scratch in Week 1 based on his development, so the Eagles will need a fourth tight end.

Calcaterra only played in the first half, so he may have the edge. Latu is battling Carson Steele for the fullback spot.

Tackle

Bubble players in danger: Cameron Williams

John Ojukwu has jumped Williams in the pecking order at tackle, as the Eagles are trying him out at guard. Williams did get some first half snaps, but didn't play well. Ojukwu only played the first half, so that's another sign he's ahead of Williams.

Guard/Center

Bubble players in danger: Michael Jordan, Myles Hinton, Micah Morris, Jake Majors

Hinton and Majors didn't play well in the preseason opener, and have fallen behind in the roster competition on the interior of the offensive line. Morris helped his roster chances by playing well, yet he's still in a competition for the final roster spot -- and now John Ojukwu is in the mix.

Hard to determine if Ojukwu is in danger of not making the roster, considering he played well Saturday. Jordan only played the second half, which is telling.

Pass rusher

Bubble players in danger: Joshua Weru

To have Weru even has a bubble player is an accomplishment this early in his career. Weru has played himself into roster consideration, but is still unlikely to be protected on the 53.

Jose Ramirez may have a better chance to make the roster than Weru. The veteran played well on Saturday night, even though it was late in the game.

Defensive tackle

Bubble players in danger: Gabe Hall, Uar Bernard

The Eagles are still likely to protect Bernard, even though the No. 5 defensive tackle spot is set. Ty Robinson essentially played his way into the roster Saturday night, combined with a string of good practices last week. Robinson was a fourth-round pick last year, so the Eagles aren't going to give up on him yet.

Hall will be tough to cut too, as he made the initial 53 last year. David Blay played well in his debut, but he's not on the bubble yet.

Off-ball linebacker

Bubble players in danger: Chance Campbell, Brandon George

George just signed on Saturday, and he's a dark horse to make the team because he signed so late. He's a player to watch, as he could make the roster on special teams.

This is where Campbell comes in. Vic Fangio has his endorsement for Campbell (and his words have merit). Campbell has a groin injury, but could return this week. If Campbell is healthy, the roster battle swings in his favor.

Cornerback

Bubble players in danger: Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett

Kelee Ringo had a strong game on Saturday, while McWilliams played essentially the entire contest. The Eagles were thin at cornerback, yet McWilliams didn't play well.

Ringo is a special teams standout, so he is basically a roster lock if he can provide competent cornerback play. Bennett left early with an injury and didn't return, but he's a roster long shot at this stage.

Safety

Bubble players in danger: Andre Sam, Maximus Pulley, J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski

If the Eagles keep four safeties, the spot is open. Sam is the front runner and the best of the bunch, exiting the game early in the second half.

Wisniewski can't get on the field, so he's way behind the the rest of the field. Gray is an outstanding special teams player, so Ringo may determine his fate. Pulley is coming on strong, yet has some catching up to do.

This battle will go down to the wire.