16 Winners And 11 Losers After First 11 Practices of Eagles Training Camp

Heading into the preseason opener, the Philadelphia Eagles have had their fair share of studs and duds over the first two weeks of training camp.

This is the result of 11 intense practices, and how 53-man rosters are determined. Some players have played themselves onto the bubble -- for better or worse -- and other have played themselves off the bubble.

As Nick Sirianni says, there is a long way to go in training camp. There's more than enough evidence to compute plenty of winners and losers from the first 11 practices.

These players are the ones who have stood out through 11 practices -- and the ones that have not. The winners and losers are cumulative through 11 practices.

Here are the winners and losers as we head into the preseason opener.

Winners

Darius Cooper: Not only has Cooper locked up a roster spot, he's been arguably the third-best receiver in camp. Cooper has caught nearly everything in sight and has been the breakout star this summer. Cooper has played himself into a competition for the WR4 spot.

Dontayvion Wicks: There was a battle for WR2 entering camp, then Wicks seized it by putting together a string of practices highlighted with tough catches over the middle and highlight-reel grabs. Wicks is the WR2 come Week 1.

Drew Kendall: The second-year guard emerged as the No. 3 guard behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. Not only is Kendall the top guard on the second team, he's also the backup center behind Cam Jurgens. Kendall solved a major issue for the Eagles entering camp.

Willie Lampkin: The camp darling this summer, Lampkin has impressed with his power in 1-on-1s and has impressed at right guard -- enough to earn a spot on the second team. Lampkin is a player to watch this preseason.

Markel Bell: The rookie class has been disappointing, but Bell has been a bright spot. He's played well at right tackle (better than expected) and will get a long look there this preseason. Bell is the front runner for the No. 3 tackle job.

Elijah Moore: Another receiver that played his way into roster consideration, Moore has impressed with his route running and ability to get open. He deserves a spot on this roster over Hollywood Brown, but isn't making $5 million this year.

Quez Watkins: There isn't a spot at wide receiver for Watkins on the 53-man roster, but he's impressed with his speed and ability to get open this summer. Don't be surprised if Watkins is back on the practice squad.

Jalyx Hunt: Form Day 1 of camp, Hunt has gotten to the quarterback. Hunt has created nightmares for the offensive line in team period and 1-on-1s -- and has been a great look for rookie Markel Bell. With Jonathan Greenard on PUP, Hunt has taken advantage of playing on the strong side (his right side).

Jalen Carter: New contract in hand, Carter has been a wrecking ball on the interior of the defensive line. There's a case to be made Carter has been the best player in camp, clearly having something to prove this year -- even with $100+ million in guaranteed money.

A.J. Epenesa: An underrated offseason signing by the Eagles, Epenesa has made plays on the edge in team period and finds his way to the quarterback. He'll be a good rotational pass rusher in a deep unit this year.

Byron Young: This is a player that should have a bigger role somewhere, and probably will in 2027. Young deserves more snaps in a loaded defensive tackle room, finding his way to disrupt the interior of the offensive line in the limited snaps he gets. He's made plays this summer.

Michael Carter: The starting safety competition is close, and that's because of how Carter has adapted to the position. Carter has been in position to make plays at cornerback and safety, and has a few pass breakups this summer. He's right there with Marcus Epps for the starting safety role.

Chance Campbell: When Vic Fangio mentions a player for the media not to dismiss for 53-man roster projections, eyebrows are raised. There's a strong chance Campbell makes this team, and he's had a good camp. We'll see if there's a spot for Campbell on this roster.

Mac McWilliams: An afterthought in training camp, McWilliams has held his own through 11 practices and played his way into roster consideration. Can McWilliams beat out Kelee Ringo for the last cornerback spot? This is a crowded room.

Tariq Castro-Fields: He's been on the Eagles practice squad for several years, and has made plays with the second team defense when given the opportunity. Castro-Fields has stood out with his physical play, but it will be hard for him to crack the 53.

Joshua Weru: Of the two players in the International Pathway Program, Weru is ahead of Uar Bernard. He's improved each practice and figured out how to win 1-on-1 battles. The Eagles could protect Weru as a sixth pass rusher, which was an afterthought three weeks ago.

Losers

Hollywood Brown: Arguably the biggest disappointment this summer, Brown has been the cause of several of Jalen Hurts' interceptions during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. He's struggled to get open and the speed just hasn't shown up. Brown shouldn't be on this roster right now, but has $5 million reasons to be in Philadelphia.

Makai Lemon: The first-round pick just hasn't gotten on the field. A hamstring injury has caused Lemon to miss seven straight practices, as he's fallen out of the WR2 battle and is way behind the 8-ball with acclimating himself to this offense. Lemon has shown signs of returning, but little idea when he'll be back to 100%. This is a concern.

Andy Dalton: A few practices ago, Dalton had an edge over Tanner McKee in the QB2 battle. That edge is gone, as Dalton hasn't been good the past few practices. The inconsistently has shown up in practice, while McKee has stacked up good practices of late. This QB2 battle is far form over.

Cole Payton: The fifth-round pick is too erratic in practice, playing with fearlessness at the position. Payton seems to throw an interception every practice and hasn't shown improvement. He doesn't deserve a roster spot at the moment, and seems better suited for the practice squad.

Will Shipley: There's still a RB3 battle because Shipley made one exist. He hasn't been great running the ball in camp, even dropping passes (which is his biggest strength). The Eagles haven't used him in kick returns either. Don't be surprised if Shipley doesn't make the 53.

Ty Robinson: The second-year player has been better in recent practices, which is a good sign. Hard to ignore just ineffective Robinson was the first week of camp and his stints in the developmental portion of practice. Robinson has played well enough to stick around, as he was a former fourth-round pick.

Rocco Underwood: The Eagles haven't brought in a long snapper to compete with Underwood -- yet. Underwood has been inconsistent with long snaps in practice, specifically to Braden Mann on punts. He'll have to improve with his consistency if he wants to make the 53.

Myles Hinton: The Eagles thought moving Hinton to guard would help his game this summer, but he's been stuck on the third team. Wille Lampkin and Micah Morris are ahead of Hinton on the depth chart. With John Ojukwu getting a look at guard, the writing is on the wall for Hinton.

Kelee Ringo: An excellent special teams player, Ringo has been unspectacular at cornerback this summer. Mac McWilliams has been the better corner, but he's not an elite gunner. Ringo is forcing the Eagles' hand, if having an elite special teams player is worth keeping around. J.T. Gray is on this roster too.

Cameron Williams: The second-year tackle juts hasn't improved, and is why Fred Johnson's roster spot isn't in jeopardy. Williams has struggled this summer and can't get off the third team at tackle. Let's see what Williams does this preseason.

Cole Wisniewski: The seventh-round pick just hasn't practiced with a hamstring injury. Hard to be in a battle to make the roster at safety when the player can't get on the field, and this injury has lingered since June.