Eagles Position Battle Tracker: Who Has Edge In Biggest Camp Showdowns Heading Into Preseason?

Through 11 training camp practices, the Philadelphia Eagles have some intriguing position battles that have taken center stage. Some of the pre-training camp battles have already been decided, but others have been created.

This is why there's a lot going on in camp, even if this Eagles camp has been a quiet one in recent years. The position battles heading into the next few weeks are even more vital with the regular season less than a month away.

So who's winning these position battles? Here's how things stack up heading into the preseason opener.

WR2

The clubhouse leader: Dontayvion Wicks

This battle is essentially over and probably should be called. Wicks has been the best of the bunch between himself, Makai Lemon, and Hollywood Brown.

Lemon hasn't practiced since August 3, and has missed seven straight practices. He's not going to be the WR2 and has a lot of catching up to do. Brown has been a massive disappointment in camp and his roster spot is in jeopardy.

Wicks stacked up a run of great practices the first week of camp and backed that up with a strong practice on Day 11. He's been the secodn-best wide receiver in camp and will be the WR2 come Week 1.

Starting safety

The clubhouse leader: Marcus Epps

Epps is the slight favorite to win the starting safety job, but Michael Carter has come along over the past few practices. There's a lot to like about Carter, as he can play the slot and at safety.

Carter has had a good camp, but so has Epps. Between the two, it's a push -- but Epps has the first crack at winning the job.

Epps has been solid and in position to make plays. Carter has made plays and has quickly adapted to safety. This battle may come down to Week 1.

QB2

The clubhouse leader: Push

This battle has gotten closer in recent practices. Andy Dalton has struggled to put up good practices while Tanner McKee has come around of late, enough where McKee could actually get the start in the preseason opener.

The Eagles should still keep both Dalton and McKee on the roster, but Dalton actually appears to be the one who may be traded at this rate. Who starts on Saturday is anyone's guess.

No. 3 tackle

The clubhouse leader: Markel Bell

The Eagles are going to prepare Bell to be the right tackle for next season, especially if Lane Johnson follows through with retirement. Bell is the second team right tackle on the depth chart and it wouldn't be surprising if he starts the preseason opener.

Fred Johnson has gotten more reps at right tackle (while Bell has been at left tackle) over the past few practices, but Bell still appears to have the edge over Johnson.

No. 3 guard

The clubhouse leader: Drew Kendall

Kendall is the top guard option for the No. 3 spot, earning that spot with how the Eagles have utilized him in recent practices. Not only is Kendall the No. 2 center, he's playing guard for Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen when the Eagles give them a rest (Dickerson more than Steen).

This job belongs to Kendall, who is going to play center and guard. The intriguing storyline is who's behind Kendall, as Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris, and Michael Jordan are battling for spots on the roster. Add John Ojukwu to the mix, as the Eagles had him at guard this week.

WR4

The clubhouse leader: Darius Cooper

Cooper has been the better wide receiver than Hollywood Brown, and so has Elijah Moore. The Eagles probably don't have room for Cooper to be the WR4 if they keep Brown on the roster, but Cooper has been significantly better than Brown through 11 practices.

Moore also deserves a roster spot than Brown, but the Eagles have $5 million reasons not to cut him. This comes down to Brown and if he can improve over the next few weeks.