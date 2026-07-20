Expectations Fuel The Standard and Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Likes It

PHILADELPHIA — There are a lot of thoughts around the NFL that can be counterintuitive.

Take the conversation around the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni.

Set to enter his sixth season as the head coach in perhaps the most passionate football city in America, Sirianni will officially reach that milestone on Sept. 13 against the Washington Commanders with a burgeoning Hall of Fame resume — and the snickering by many who might read that sentence.

That’s because the goalposts of perception never stay static for NFL head coaches. And sentiment about them is in shifting sands from week to week, never mind season to season.

To his detractors, Sirianni is the guy propped up by the talent Howie Roseman has assembled when things are humming in Philly, and the decorative prop who gets in the way of that talent when the Lombardi Trophy slips to the background in favor of “only” 11 wins and a playoff berth — the kind of season many other franchises might sell their souls for.

In many ways, Sirianni and his teams are victims of their own sustained success.

The expectations in Philadelphia aren’t just high; they’re as suffocating as a 98-degree summer day with high humidity in the Northeast.

Yet, Sirianni's successes can’t be ignored.

He enters Year 6 with the third-most wins (65) by any head coach in their first five years with a franchise. He is only the fourth coach in the Super Bowl era to make the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, and one of only three to deliver four 11-win campaigns over that same span. Plus there is that Lombardi Trophy in the lobby of the Jefferson Health Training Complex and the Super Bowl LVII loss to Kansas City where the Eagles looked like the better football team.

In a bottom-line profession, Sirianni’s resume dwarfs most of his well-regarded peers, yet the Eagles coach rarely cracks the upper tiers when pundits drop their imaginary head-coaching rankings during the sleepy stretch between spring workouts and training camp.

The winning percentage is too strong to call Sirianni a poor coach, of course. Still, his personality and preference for being a CEO coach who delegates play-calling are apparently enough to brand the mentor as mediocre in a league that treats the head coach as the singular sun around which everything orbits from Monday through Saturday.

Sirianni takes most of the conversation in stride.

“I can’t control what anyone thinks or feels,” the coach said in a wide-ranging interview in advance of training camp with reporters, including Eagles On SI’s John McMullen. “That’s OK. I think, sometimes, if I get wrapped up into the wrong things, [like] ‘Hey, the appreciation for us should be higher.’

“That doesn’t really matter, you know?”

It doesn’t matter — but in a public-facing industry where fans are starved for every detail of how the sausage is made and constantly fed speculation dressed up as analysis, the noise can still creep into the building in negative ways.

“There’s always, in these seats and in football, where you’re being watched by [fans and pundits] because it’s such a loved game, and granted, it’s such a freaking awesome game, there’s always going to be noise,” the coach said. “It’s like, what does it help you to focus on that?

“And it really doesn’t.”

That said, Sirianni has navigated that kind of difficult landscape better than most — an intangible that’s tough to quantify.

“Even if a second of my time is being worried about, ‘Hey, I wish they appreciated this more,’ then I just lost a little bit of time that I could have been doing with something else that really matters,” he said.

The Self-Sustaining Standard

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of Sirianni’s success is a finished product, however. He is still grinding to improve with the most notable tweak this year being the shift to a Shanahan/McVay-style offense under the unique hire of Sean Mannion, a first-time coordinator only three years off his playing career.

“I’m not saying we’ve been perfect at [ignoring the expectations]. And I’m not saying that I’ve been perfect at that because we’re human, and we haven’t,” the coach admitted. “But I think there’s growth in finding yourself through the journey that you’ve gone through to get to a point where like, ‘Yeah, should we be appreciated more?’”

Sirianni started to answer that rhetorical question before catching himself: “Who gives a f…”

“That’s out of my control,” he self-corrected. “So what is in my control? The daily habits that we go about to put the best product that we can on the field to ultimately do the best things that we can do. And we’ve done a good job. And we want to continue to do a good job in that. So, it’s all part of the journey of becoming who you are.”

So who is Nick Sirianni?

If the burden of leadership is defined by repetition, that’s Sirianni. A coach who will hammer his ethos of “tough, detailed, and together” with such relentlessness and dogged conviction that his players eventually have no choice but to submit into the winning culture that has defined his tenure with the Eagles.

“F@$% yeah [the expectations are] high. And I think sometimes – and I’ve been guilty of it too – we can be like, ‘Uh, expectations are high,’” the coach mused. “But that’s great that expectations are high. Because of that, your standards are higher.

“… I like it.”