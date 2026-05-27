Five Eagles That Are On The Roster Bubble Entering Minicamp: Is Ty Robinson Part Of The Conversation?

The Philadelphia Eagles begin their three weeks of OTAs on Wednesday, starting with three voluntary minicamp practices this weeka nd three more next week.

Philadelphia will have eight minicamp practices (six voluntary, two mandatory) before breaking camp for the summer. Then the real battle begins for coveted roster spots.

Some Eagles are in the driver's seat for positions on the roster, while others are battling for coveted roster spots. These five players are on the roster bubble entering minicamp, but can improve their stock over the next few weeks.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Are the Eagles really going to give up on a fourth-round pick entering his second season? This isn't uncommon in the NFL, but Robinson has an uphill battle -- and an opportunity -- to get back in the conversation.

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, starting with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. Uar Bernard appears to have a roster spot locked up as a player in the International Pathway Program, leaving one or two spots open.

Robinson is in the drivers seat for that spot, but Byron Young and Gabe Hall have shown they can play in the NFL. The Eagles even kept Young on the 53 for a whole season after he was claimed off waivers two years ago.

Robinson has a golden opportunity this summer to separate himself from the pack. He'll need to show improvements from last year.

Darius Cooper (WR)

There's a lot to like about Cooper, who made the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Tarleton State last year. Cooper caught everything his way in training camp last seaosn and earned his way into the 53-man roster.

Cooper was seldom used in the offense last year (nine catches, 92 yards), and will be seldom used this year. The Eagles have their top four set at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Hollywood Brown -- so who would be the fifth wideout?

This offseason will be massive for Cooper and his development, but Elijah Moore and Johnny Wilson are his biggest competitors for that WR5 spot. If Cooper has a good summer, he's worth developing for one more year.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

Ringo's opportunity to earn a starting cornerback job came last year. The 2023 fourth-round pick flamed out.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Eagles owe Ringo nothing. The only reason Ringo remains in the conversation for a roster spot is because he's an excellent gunner and an elite special teamer. It's hard for the Eagles to part ways with that.

Ringo will have to beat out Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams, and Jonathan Jones for one of the cornerback spots. He'll also need to beat out J.T. Gray for a special teams spot, or the Eagles can keep both.

Will Shipley (RB)

Shipley is in the driver's seat for the RB3 job as he enters his third year in the league, but he'll have to show the Eagles more than what he did last year.

Does Shipley need more carries? Yes, but that's not going to come with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby. The Eagles even traded for Bigsby to improve at RB2, which is what Shipley entered the season last year.

Dameon Pierce is on this roster and is a good kick returner when given the opportunity. Shipley will have to beat Pierce out to retain his roster spot, specifically in the return game.

Myles Hinton (T)

There was a lot the Eagles liked in Hinton's development last year, as the sixth-round pick didn't play a regular season snap. Hinton comes from a lineage of NFL players, as his dad -- Chris Hinton -- was an eight-time All-Pro.

Hinton and Cameron Williams were both sixth-round picks that developed at tackle, but this offseason will prove if these guys can play and are worth a roster spot.

So where does Hinton have the advantage? The Eagles could move him inside to guard, which is where an open spot is available behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. This minicamp could see Hinton move inside, but that's to be determined.

There's a roster spot for Hinton if he wants it.