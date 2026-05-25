Eagles 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs: Does Ty Robinson Make This Team?

The Philadelphia Eagles ramp up preparations for the 2026 season this week, thnaks to the start of voluntary OTAs.

The first two phases of the offseason are complete, with Phase III being the portion of minicamp. The first six practices of the minicamp session are voluntary, while the final two are the mandatory portion (June 9-10).

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni chose not to have the maximum requirement of 10 practices, which the Eagles haven't had the maximum amount allowed over the last few years. These practices are just the start of what will be an intriguing offseason for the Eagles, as they are expected to have a Super Bowl-caliber roster once again.

Who's going to make that roster? There are some intriguing battles that will continue with minicamp.

Here's the latest 53-man roster projection. Are there any changes from the initial one a few weeks back?

Quarterback (4): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Four quarterbacks are still on this roster until the Eagles trade one of them. Hard to envision the Eagles trading Tanner McKee at this stage, but teams will be calling for a good backup quarterback pending how the summer goes.

Dalton could be the QB2 if the Eagles trade McKee and get good draft compensation. Payton can be the developmental QB3 for 2026, just like how the Eagles used McKee a few years ago.

Right now, let's have four quarterbacks on this team until something happens.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

The Eagles shouldn't keep four running backs on the roster like they did last year, and they won't make that mistake this time around. They should use Bigsby more in this offense, not only to give Barkley a break -- but Bigsby can play.

Wide receiver (5): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper

Six receivers were on the last 53-man roster projection, but Johnny Wilson was taken off this group. Wilson is an excellent blocker, but he has an uphill battle to make this team coming off an injury.

Cooper will continue developing and the Eagles have a soft spot for players that can still develop. Doesn't hurt he's on an undrafted free agent salary.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Stone Smartt

Kept the same four tight ends again, mainly because Sean Mannion had four when he was in Green Bay (even though he wasn't the play caller with the Packers). Smartt has the edge over Cameron Latu because he can block and play special teams.

Don't count Latu out of this battle. There's value to playing fullback.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton

This battle will have to play itself out in training camp, as Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce are intriguing prospects at guard. Morris doesn't have a spot locked down, even though he was a sixth-round pick.

Hinton is also an intriguing player in this mix, as he can more inside and cross train at guard. Whether the Eagles do that or keep him at tackle with Cameron Williams will be one of the roster battles that develop this summer.

The Eagles may still add a veteran guard here, which changes things. Good bet there will be 10 offensive linemen on this team with all the developmental players.

Pass rusher (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The same five players that were on the initial 53-man roster make this team. Could brandon Graham be back and take a roster spot?

Graham returning can never be ruled out, as evidenced last year. The Eagles have some post-June 1 business with Graham to take care of soon.

As for Joshua Weru? He'll be on the practice squad while continuing to learn the game.

Defensive tackle (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

The Eagles are ridiculously deep at defensive tackle. This position is so deep they have five NFL-caliber players, which include Robinson and Young. Why pick one or the other when both can be on the roster?

Bernard is making this team as the International Pathway Program player. Wouldn't expect him to see the field in a regular season game at all, which is why there are six defensive tackles.

Off-ball linebacker (4): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon

This has been the easiest position to project. Chance Campbell has an opportunity this summer to make the team, but these are the four linebackers if the Eagles keep four.

Cornerback (5): Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones

Thought about going with six cornerbacks here, but Michael Carter is going to make this team as a safety. Ringo is too valuable as a special teams player to not make this roster and Jones's ability to play the slot gives him the edge over Jakorian Bennett or Ambry Thomas.

Thomas is a player to watch this summer. He could turn some heads.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

The Eagles are going to make a trade for a safety at some point this summer, but these are the four that make the projected 53-man roster until that happens. The Eagles may believe in Marcus Epps, but they could use a significant upgrade at the starting spot opposite Mukuba.

Special Teams (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

The Eagles haven't signed a long snapper yet. Elliott is still the kicker and Mann signed an extension. These are the three specialists.