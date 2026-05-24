Why Vic Fangio And Eagles Are Facing Challenges With Uar Bernard This Summer

The path to success is going to be extremely difficult for Uar Bernard.

Bernard just tried on a football helmet for the first time a few weeks ago, and is still learning the nuances of football as Philadelphia Eagles OTAs get underway. The journey is going to be difficult.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio understands how difficult things will be for Bernard this summer, especially since he's never played football before. The Eagles are preaching patience, but patience will be tested.

"It's really different. The guy's never played high school football, college football," Fangio said. "I had a similar experience when I was with the (49ers). We had a guy by the name of Lawrence Okoye who was an Olympic discus thrower for England. Looked a lot like Uar looks now and we kept him for a couple years.

"Other teams tried. It never worked for him, but patience will need to be a virtue both on his part and ours."

The downfall to Okoye? The NFL did not have the International Pathway Program when he signed with the 49ers in 2023. Teams were learning as they go. The league didn't have the program to assign a player a position and have him study that position before they were drafted and signed with a team.

That was the benefit with Jordan Mailata when the Eagles drafted and developed him. They knew where Mailata was going to play and had a patient teacher in Jeff Stoutland to guide him.

Will Fangio display the same patience? The Eagles defensive cooridnator doesn't have a choice if the Eagles want to keep him around.

Fortunately for Bernard, the Eagles are significantly deep at defensive tackle. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are locked in as starters, and Moro Ojomo has this year as the No. 3 defensive tackle before he hits free agency.

Ty Robinson is still developing as a fourth-round pick from last season, while Byron Young and Gabe Hall are still in the fold. Bernard is protected as the international player exemption by the Eagles, but he still will have to impress the Eagles enough to worth using a 53-man roster spot on him.

Just positive development in camp this summer is worth keeping Bernard around. Easier said than done.

There will be challenges ahead for Bernard, especially when he's in a competition at defensive tackle with players worthy of being on a 53-man roster.

Bernard will be one of the players to watch this summer, as it will be intriguing to watch him grow as a football player.

As Fangio says? Patience.