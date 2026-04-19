Five positions Eagles are looking at in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a busy NFL Draft ahead of them, with eight picks scheduled over the three-day event next week. Since this draft isn't as deep as in years past, the Eagles made sure they have premium picks in the first three rounds -- having four of the first 98.

One first, one second, and two thirds. The Eagles will certainly be busy as they look to fortify a Super Bowl contending roster.

Even though Philadelphia lost in the wild card round last season, this is still a team that has the talent to compete for a Super Bowl. Of course, this is all contingent on what happens to A.J. Brown after June 1 -- perhaps the Eagles address that situation early in this draft.

There are five positions we're pretty sure the Eagles are targeting in Round 1 of the draft. This doesn't mean they'll get the player they wanted on their board, but they'll be looking in that range.

Offensive tackle

The Eagles are looking for a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson, who will be 36 next month. That much is evident, especially in a class which is deep in offensive tackles -- specifically in the first round.

If the Eagles can develop a player to learn under Johnson for two seasons, similar to how Cam Jurgens was Jason Kelce's understudy at center, they'll take that time allowed for Johnson's successor.

Tackle is teh most likely direction the Eagles go in Round 1.

Offensive guard

Guard is an instriguing position given how Tyler Steen is a free agent after this season. Steen, a former third-round pick, is the starting right guard for now.

Would the Eagles draft a tackle to be Johnson's successor and convert him to guard? Would that create a competition with Steen for this season? The Eagles also need depth at guard, as Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce are the current second-team guards.

Landon Dickerson almost retired due to nagging injuries this offseason, so the Eagles may have to address guard regardless. What if the injuries hinder Dickerson again?

There are plenty of reasons for the Eagles to find a guard in Round 1. The likely scenario is a player that is Johnson's successor at tackle, but can cross train at guard and play right away.

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown's future is certainly in question, as the Eagles would be better served to trade him after June 1. The Eagles have been aggressive in addressing wide reciever this offseason, acquiring Dontayvion Wicks and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

DeVonta Smith is expected to be the WR1, yet the Eagles will need a player that can help him out. The Eagles are giving Wicks a shot, but is there a better option for WR2 in 2026 and beyond? Wicks would be a very good WR3 and the Eagles could form a very good trio at the position for years if Brown is dealt.

If the Eagles draft a wide reciver in Round 1, that may be the final nail in the coffin for Brown in Philadelphia.

Defensive end

The Eagles lost Jaelyn Phillips in free agency, making pass rusher a need for 2026 and beyond. They still have young talent in Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith, but the cupboard is bare behind them.

Arnold Ebiketie is good depth piece, yet he's on a one-year deal. The same applies to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who is making significantly less than Ebiketie. There's no guarantee Tryon-Shoyinka even makes the 53-man roster come Week 1.

There's a need for a premium pass rusher on this team. Will the Eagles target that position in Round 1 or acquire one via trade in this draft? Quite a few directions the Eagles can go here.

Regardless, the Eagles need to add a pass rusher somewhere in this draft. This player could come in Round 1 if the board falls their way.

Safety

This seems to be the position outside of offensive line the Eagles are targeting early. The Eagles don't have a starting safety opposite Andrew Mukuba since they lost Reed Blankenship in free agency, making finding a Week 1 starter a need.

Marcus Epps and Michael Carter are the current front runners for the job, so the Eagles will look to bring in competition. If a safety that has a Round 1 grade falls to the Eagles at No. 23 -- or in their range -- they'll be in play for that player.

Expect a safety to be selected high by the Eagles in this draft. One of those top four picks will be for a safety.