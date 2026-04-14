Eagles three-round mock draft: Safety selected in first round for first time in franchise history

The Philadelphia Eagles are one week away from the NFL Draft, with plenty of opportunities to add to a roster that could be amongst the best in the NFL. Even with the future of AJ Brown uncertain, this should be an exciting draft for the franchise.

The needs for this franchise heading into the draft are well known: Pass rusher, safety, wide receiver, and offensive line. The Eagles have done a good job checking the boxes and stocking the cupboard at multiple positions, so they don't have a significant need at any positions.

Since the Eagles are in Super Bowl contention and have some very good draft classes in recent years, the draft could make a difference in whether the Eagles win their third Super Bowl in 10 years.

In this three-round mock draft, there are no trades. The draft simulator is run and we're going by what direction the Eagles are likely to go.

Round 1 (23): Dillon Thieneman (S, Oregon)

The Eagles don't "need" a safety, but a theme in their draft process as leaned toward the offensive line and safety. With Thieneman falling into their lap, the Eagles end up taking a defensive player in the first round for a fifth straight year -- and get a starting safety next to Andrew Mukuba.

Hard to pass on edge rusher and wide receiver here, but the board just didn't fall the Eagles way. They'll take Thieneman, who is a hybrid player that can play deep middle and the slot. Position versatility is crucial in Vic Fangio's scheme.

The Eagles would like Thieneman's prowess against the run, and his ability to recognize plays easily. They'll have the starting safety tandem set with Thieneman and Mukuba for years to come.

Round 2 (54): Gennings Dunker (OG, Iowa)

The Eagles were going to address the offensive line early in this draft, and capitolize on that in Round 2 with Dunker. They need a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson and more depth at tackle.

While Dunker played tackle in college, he's better suited for guard in the NFL -- where his value comes in. Dunker can compete for the starting spot at right guard immediately, which his biggest strength is his aggression in a zone-blocking run scheme.

Dunker would be a favorite amongst the Eagles coaching staff with his physical play and his intelligence on and off the field. He can be a very good guard in this league, with the movement to swing over to tackle if need be.

Round 3 (68): De'Zhaun Stribling (WR, Ole Miss)

The Eagles address wide receiver with their first pick in the third round, adding to the WR2/WR3 mix by taking Stribling. While Stribling isn't a great route runner, he has an NFL frame an is an excellent ball tracker.

This wide receiver group could use a vertical threat and Stribling provides that as a developmental piece. He's a physical player and willing to get dirty when it comes to blocking. Stribling is described as a hard worker by trade.

If the Eagles are looking for more depth in the post AJ Brown, era, Stribling fits that bill.

Round 3 (98): Joshua Josephs (EDGE, Tennessee)

This pick may be a bit of a reach, but there's a lot of potential regarding Josephs as a pass rusher. Josephs is explosive off the edge and uses his energy to drive him to the quarterback. The production didn't match the work in college.

Taking Josephs may be a risk for the Eagles, but they could use more depth in the pass rush behind Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. He would complete for snaps with Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The Eagles have a lot of developing to do with Josephs, especially in the run game. They can bank on him being a rotational pass rusher in year one, and have been patient with pass rushers in the past (see Hunt).