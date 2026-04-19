Four current Eagles who could lose their jobs on draft night

The Philadelphia Eagles have many of their positions set in stone leading up to the NFL Draft. This is the result of drafting well and having a talented roster over the last several years.

This doesn't mean there can't be room for improvement.

There are several positions the Eagles have to improve over the course of the draft, which means some starting jobs may be under fire. Fortunately the Eagles are essentially set at a lot of the key positions, needing minor improvements over the course of the roster.

Some starting jobs are in jeopardy, but not many in 2026. The 2027 season of course is a different story. Let's focus on the 2026 season if the Eagles go in this direction in the early rounds with some of their picks.

These starting jobs are up for grabs.

Tyler Steen (RG)

The offensive line is set in Philadelphia for 2026, but the Eagles oculd improve in one area -- right guard. Steen was fine last season -- his first as a starter -- yet the entirely of the offensive line didn't perform up to the level as in years past.

This isn't a knock on Steen, but he's the player on the offensive line that doesn't have a long-term contract. Steen is actually a free agent after the season, unless the Eagles show their commitment to him as the right guard long term.

The Eagles are leaning toward the offensive line early in this draft. Whether that player is a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson or to stock up at guard (the current backups are Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce), that player should compete with Steen for snaps in year one.

If the Eagles draft a tackle, they can move that player inside and have him play guard until Johnson retires -- similar to what they did with Cam Jurgens before he took over for Jason Kelce at center.

Steen is the right guard -- for now. That could change starting his week.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

The Eagles gave Wicks a one-year extension worth $12.5 million once they acquired him in a trade last week. Wicks is the front runner for the WR2 position if the Eagles finally move on from A.J. Brown.

What happens if the Eagles draft a wide reciever in the first round? That player is expected to be an immediate contributor right? Does that come at Wicks' expense, especially given the financial commitment to him for 2027?

If the Eagles do draft a reciever in Round 1, he'll be in a competition for significant snaps as the WR2. That battle would be one of the most intriguing this summer.

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

The Eagles do need to add depth to their pass rush thanks to the free agent loss of Jaelan Phillips. Smith and Jalyx Hunt are the starters on the edge with Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the rotation.

Philadelphia needs more help to the pass rush, whether the Eagles draft an edge rusher high or trade for one at some point this offseason. The Eagles need more than this current group.

Smith is a good player, but injuries have hurt him from reaching his full potential. He can still beat out Hunt for a starting job if the Eagles draft a pass rusher in Round 1, but will be the one on watch.

A more telling sign will be if the Eagles don't pick up the fifth-year option on Smith in May.

Marcus Epps (S)

The Eagles lost a starting safety when Reed Blankenship departed in free agency. They will be searching for Blankenship's replacement in this draft, so no player actually as a starting job on lock.

Epps is the favorite to start opposite of Andrew Mukuba heading into the draft. Michael Carter is also in contention and Cooper DeJean could play safety in base defense since the Eagles signed Riq Woolen in free agency and have more depth at outside cornerback.

Whoever the Eagles draft, that player will compete for the starting safety job for Week 1. If it's a safety in Round 1, the Eagles may have their starter already.