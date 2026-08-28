PHILADELPHIA – One final preseason game remains for the Eagles, and questions remain about the roster, which must be trimmed to 53 players by Sunday at 6 p.m. Friday's game against the Bengals could decide a thing or two. Here are five thoughts:

A Logjam

Vic Fangio revealed a roster wish list of sorts on the final day of training camp, when he said, “You need five or six defensive linemen to make the roster. You need eight to nine outside backers and inside backers to make the roster minimum.”

Five DTs seem set – Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, and Ty Robinson. Uar Bernard would be No. 6 if six is the number, and I think it will be.

The outside/inside linebacker crunch is real. Jonatahn Greenard will remain on PUP. But then there are Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, A.J. Epenesa, and Arnold Ebiketie. That’s eight. There are a few who would be No. 9 – Josh Weru, Chance Campbell, and rookie Keyshawn James-Newby, who missed a lot of time but showed up on Wednesday with what would have been a sack.

“The last few spots (on a roster in general) are always a story in and of itself,” said Fangio. “It might be a guy that's not ready to play, and you might not think he's ready to play the entire year, but you want him. Sometimes that happens.

“Sometimes it's a guy that you think can help us in a pinch if we need it. Special teams is a big thing. Just numbers, too. There's minimal numbers you need at every position.”

Marcus Epps In Battle With Michael Carter At Safety

Eagles safety Marcus Epps | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

SAFETY TOSS-UP. It’s still close between Marcus Epps and Michael Carter to be in the mix with starter Drew Mukuba and Cooper DeJean, who will play in base packages.

“Michael has been doing a good job back there,” said Fangio. “It's just all new to him and we need to get him more exposure, which is hard to do, but I do think Michael eventually can do it.”

Eventually? Maybe Fangio tipped his hand a bit there.

The DC was asked about a pair of rookie free agent safeties in Maximus Pulley and Kapena Gushiken and their chances.

“They're still alive, and this game will mean something to them,” he said.

Andre Sam has had a nice camp, but Fangio sounded like there is a practice squad spot waiting for him, if he gets cut and goes unclaimed.

“He knows our defense from the safety position,” said Fangio. “He's reliable in that regard. He's trustworthy, and I think he's a guy that will have a spot somewhere along the line, but we like him.”

My preliminary final 53 has just three safeties – Mukuba, Epps, and Carter, with DeJean being listed as a cornerback.

CORNERBACK SPEAK: I contended that the Eagles could use an upgrade here after Quinyon Mitchell, Riq Woolen, and DeJean. Fangio apparently doesn't agree.

“Jonathan Jones has missed a lot of time here, so hopefully we can get him back at some point,” he said. “I think Mac [McWilliams] has made a lot of strides. He's dinged right now a little bit; wasn't able to finish the other night. Kelee [Ringo], I think, is making strides. Those are the five main ones, plus the guys that are competing for the sixth spot.”

Jones missed eight straight practices with a shoulder injury, but made some strides on Wednesday when he was listed as limited. Maybe he will try to give it a go on Friday night.

The sixth spot, if the Eagles keep six, could be between Shaun Wade, Ambry Thomas, or Jakorian Bennett. More likely, they grab somebody off waivers after cuts are made.

BACKUP QB. Will it be Andy Dalton or Tanner McKee? Based on the developmental period held after practice on the final day of training camp, most of the reps went to rookie Cole Payton, so expect him to play much of the way on Friday night. McKee also took some, so maybe he plays a quarter. Dalton didn’t do much in developmental.

There’s a chance that the Eagles could trade McKee to Minnesota, and it could be for J.J. McCarthy.

TIGHT ENDS. Will the Eagles keep three or four? Two locks are easy – Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers. The Eagles have no choice but to keep Stowers, even though he probably won’t be active on game days for a while. Johnny Mundt might be the third one, but I’m not so sure that’s a lock. Stone Smarrt has flashed the last few days, but can he really be a fourth possibility? Cam Latu looks like the safe bet, but the Eagles might be able to get him back on the practice squad.

My guess is three tight ends on the final roster with a couple on the practice squad. Two would be a surprise but not out of the question.

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