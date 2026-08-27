19 Winners And 16 Losers From Eagles Training Camp: Who Shined And Who Didn't?

Training camp is officially in the books for the Philadelphia Eagles.

We learned a lot about this football team over the past month. Position battles were won and roster spots were clinched, and there are still plenty of bubble players fighting for roster spots.

The 53-man roster is going to be hard to project (and we'll do our best with the final roster projection coming Sunday). There is one preseason game to go, even if that doesn't matter much towards the final roster spots.

The winners and losers of training camp are compiled from the total body of work. This is the collective list of winners and losers from the month of training camp.

Winners

Jalen Carter: A massive contract extension prior to the start of training camp combined with a dominant performance in training camp? This camp was a good one for Carter, who is going to anchor a defensive tackle group that is going to be very good this year. The Eagles were wise for not allowing these contract negotiations to become a distraction.

Moro Ojomo: Hard not to find a practice this summer where Ojomo wasn't a winner, as he consistently generated pressure on the quarterback and was in the backfield. Vic Fangio even said he hoped Howie Roseman saved some money for Ojomo. If this is Ojomo's last year in Philadelphia, it will be a big one.

Jalyx Hunt: The absence of Jonathan Greenard allowed Hunt to erupt in training camp, backing up the breakout season he had last year. Hunt was dominant on the right side of the defensive line, having a lot of sacks and pressures in the team portion of practices. Hunt's primed to have a monster year.

Dontayvion Wicks: It was established pretty early Wicks was going to be the WR2. Combined with Makai Lemon's hamstring injury and Wicks' performance this summer, that competition was sealed after two weeks. Wicks is going to be a reliable weapon in the pass game, and he'll be looking forward to showing what he can do with more targets.

Elijah Moore: An afterthought once training camp started, Moore played his way onto the roster bubble over the past month. He caught passes over the middle, showcased his speed after the catch, and emerged as a downfield threat. While Moore may not make the 53, he played his way into consideration.

Markel Bell: Learning right tackle couldn't have gone any smoother for Bell, as he looked fluid at his new spot on the offensive line all summer. Bell won the No. 3 tackle job and is going to be the long-term successor to Lane Johnson at the position. He also looked dominant in the preseason.

Tyler Steen: This wasn't talked about much in camp, but Steen has looked impressive at right guard. This is a contract year for Steen, but he's established himself as a good right guard on this team. Steen has developed at his position and could be primed for a good year.

Drew Kendall: The Eagles were looking for a No. 3 guard and Kendall emerged as the top option behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. He's gotten snaps with the first team and looked solid when filling in for the centers. Kendall is also the backup center too and will help this team in 2026.

Willie Lampkin: Earning a roster spot is a tremendous accomplishment for Lampkin, who is small in stature but powerful in the run game. Lampkin continued to improve as camp went on and earned one of the interior offensive line spots. The Eagles' gamble to claim Lampkin last year paid off.

Joshua Weru: Give Weru credit for even playing his way into roster consideration, considering he never put on pads prior to the first week of training camp. Weru has given the Eagles something to think about at pass rusher when it comes to making the initial 53-man roster. Will the Eagles protect him from waivers?

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: A dominant camp and a dominant preseason from Trotter Jr. proved Trotter Jr. should be a starter somewhere in this league. Trotter Jr. has natural instincts and consistently finds his way to the football. he may not start in Philadelphia this year, but perhaps next year?

Kelee Ringo: Beating out J.T. Gray for a roster spot comes as a win, and Ringo was solid enough at cornerback in camp and the preseason to make his special teams excellence matter. Ringo provides good depth at cornerback in the final year of his rookie deal.

Quinyon Mitchell: The First Team All-Pro is really good, and give Jalen Hurts and the pass offense fits all summer. Hurts' inconsistency this summer had a lot to do with Mitchell being all over the place in the defensive backfield.

Marcus Epps: Looks like Epps has the safety job and will be the starter Week 1. He's played well enough to win the job, and the Eagles haven't acquired a safety yet. Epps has looked solid all of camp.

Michael Carter: One of the surprises of camp was how well Carter transitioned to safety. Carter was around the football and made plays throughout the summer, having a few highlight pass breakups. Wouldn't be surprising if Carter did beat out Epps at safety, but he'll have a major role in this defense.

Ty Robinson: After being on the other side of this list in the early part of camp, Robinson earned his way onto the 53-man roster after a dominant preseason. He had three sacks in six quarters! Robinson is a roster lock at defensive tackle, which was laughable three weeks ago.

Darius Cooper: A strong start to camp has Cooper in serious consideration for a roster spot. Cooper was the third best receiver in camp entering the preseason, catching pass after pass across the middle and being a reliable pass-catching option for Jalen Hurts. Cooper isn't a roster lock, but he's close.

Will Shipley: A dominant preseason for Shipley sealed the RB3 spot, as Shipley hit the hole hard and made big plays out of the backfield. The first joint practice with the Patriots, when Shipley caught a long touchdown, may have sealed his spot.

Carson Steele: Give Steele a lot of credit from being a roster afterthought a week ago to playing his way into roster consideration as the fourth running back/fullback. Steele can run the football and showcased his pass catching ability in the second preseason game. He played some fullback with the Chiefs, so the Eagles could go that similar route with Steele. He's on the bubble.

Losers

Andy Dalton: The Eagles have wanted Dalton to take the QB2 job and he hasn't seized it. This is on Dalton for inconsistent camp practices and poor preseason games, allowing Tanner McKee to take over the reins as QB2. Now it's uncertain if Dalton will be on the 53.

Cole Payton: Why is Payton even in consideration to be on this team? Even as a developmental quarterback, Payton is overaggressive and throws too many interceptions to be a QB3. The Eagles are better off trying to get Payton and the practice squad this year.

Makai Lemon: While Lemon is going to start Week 1, he's missed several weeks of practice with a hamstring injury that lingered from the spring. Lemon has some catching up to do with the offense and his rapport with Jalen Hurts, which was the focal point of the summer. Lemon seemed to learn how to better take care of his body with the injury.

Hollywood Brown: Brown was a dark horse for the WR2 spot at the start of camp to battling for a roster spot. The inconsistency at the start of training camp led to the emergence of Darius Cooper and Elijah Moore, but Brown should still have a roster spot on this team.

Eli Stowers: Stowers was unplayable throughout training camp, struggling with his blocking and ability to get open and make plays from Day 1. He was trending towards a healthy scratch in Week 1 and is now dealing with a hamstring injury. This summer wasn't good for Stowers.

Fred Johnson: This summer hasn't been good for Johnson either, as he has been a turnstyle at left and right tackle. Johnson should make the 53, but he won't be the No. 3 tackle -- a position he's had the past few years.

Michael Jordan: The veteran signing was favored to win the No. 3 job, but was surpassed early in camp by Drew Kendall. Then Willie Lampkin entered the picture. Jordan may be seeking employment elsewhere come Sunday.

Micah Morris: An early injury hurt Morris' chances to make the 53, and he's been stuck on the third team while Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin emerged in the guard competition. Another disappointing start for a player in this draft class.

Dameon Pierce: There was an opportunity for Pierce to make the roster as the No. 3 running back, but a hamstring injury set him back and Will Shipley seized the role. Pierce won't be on the 53.

Jonathan Jones: While Jones is still the top backup option at cornerback, he's missed weeks with a shoulder injury -- and doesn't show any sign of returning at the moment. We'll see if Jones is ready for Week 1, but he should be on the 53.

Jonathan Greenard: There wasn't a practice Greenard participated in training camp, as he injured his pectoral muscle prior to the start of camp. Greenard may not be ready for Week 1 either, which certainly isn't what the Eagles were expecting when they said it was a short-term injury in July.

Mac McWilliams: There have been opportunities for McWilliams to make this team with all the injuries at cornerback, but he's been too inconsistent to stand out in a positive way. If McWilliams can contribute on special teams, he has a shot at the 53.

Cole Wisniewski: A hamstring injury and a concussion have gotten in the way of Wisniewski competing for the final safety spot, and the Eagles gave Wisniewski a long look when he was healthy. Wisniewski has a future in Philadelphia, but it would be surprising if he made the 53.

Rocco Underwood: The Eagles likely aren't keeping their lone long snapper on the 53, as he can pass through waivers. They may seek a veteran option on the waiver wire next week, but there's a chance Underwood could return.

J.T. Gray: Even with his special teams expertise (three-time All-Pro), Gray had a chance to win a safety spot and was an afterthought there entering the final week of camp. Gray was cut before the final preseason game.

Johnny Wilson: Wilson had a legitimate opportunity to win the final wide receiver job before a knee injury set him back. He was the front runner for WR5 entering camp but ended up on the waived/injured list.

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