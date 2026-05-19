Follow The Eagles' Money In Undrafted Free Agency To DB Kapena Gushiken

Follow the money is a familiar refrain when examining any business.

The NFL is no different from the highest-paid superstar in any organization, down to the annual undrafted rookie class.

The Eagles didn’t spend as much on the 2026 undrafted class, giving out a total of $775,000 in total guarantees in an eight-player class, according to Spotrac.com. That stipend is way below the organization’s 2025 outlay of $1.139 million for nine players, and far less than than the 2024 budget of $1.351M.

Considering this wasn’t the deepest of draft classes according to most observers, that tracks.

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Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (LB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The highest-profile players in the Eagles’ 2026 UDFA class to casual fans are a pair of former Alabama players: linebacker Deontae Lawson and offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, as well as Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright.

The most likely to contribute is Florida’s Rocco Underwood, the only long-snapper on the roster.

None of those SEC-pedigreed players, however, got the kind of commitment that a lesser-known SEC player, Ole Miss defensive back Kapena Gushiken, did.

Gushiken received, a $25,000 signing bonus and $272,500 in total guarantees.

The only UDFA who matched Gushiken was International Player Pathway hopeful Josh Weru, the Kenyan edge rusher who got the exact same deal.

Wright did get a $25K signing bonus but only $50K in guarantees, the same as Wofford DB Maximus Pulley.

Roberts and Underwood got $20K to sign and no other guarantees, while it was $10K for Lawson, a number likely tied to the 2024 ACL tear that scared some teams.

Washington State DB Tucker Large, who was already waived/injured after being unable to participate in rookie camp, did not get a signing bonus.

The fact that the Eagles have a need at safety and Gushiken could project as an immediate help on special teams with the kind of kind of slot/safety versatility Vic Fangio likes, should send a strong signal that the undersized but speedy DB should be leading the list of UDFAs to keep an eye on when on-field OTAs start next week.