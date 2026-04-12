Former Eagles offensive lineman is perfect reunion target in second wave of free agency

Offensive line depth is paramount for the Philadelphia Eagles these days.

The Eagles have some potential on their second team offensive line, addressing the depth on their team in last year's draft. They selected tackles Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams on Day 3 of the draft, along with center Drew Kendall.

What the Eagles didn't address in last year's draft was guard, but they have some prospects behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. Undrafted free agents Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce spent last seaosn developing -- Lampkin on injured reserve (knee) and Pierce on the practice squad.

Both Lampkin and Pierce are projects that could contribute as second team guards in 2026, but what if the Eagles brought in some veteran competition at the position?

Mekhi Becton.

Why Eagles should bring back Becton

The Eagles could use some veteran depth on the interior of the offensive line, not having any options outside of Pierce, Lampkin, and Kendall (who can cross train at guard). Kendall is the only one who has any NFL experience, starting in the regular season finale last season and playing 64 snaps at center.

None of the three options have played guard in a game, which makes signing a veteran guard all the more important. This is where Becton comes into play.

Becton was a starting right guard for the Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers over the last two years. He was excellent in his one season with the Eagles -- his first year -- at guard -- under the tutelage of Jeff Stoutland.

The Eagles have a new offensive line coach in Chris Kuper, so perhaps Becton wouldn't be a fit in the new offensive scheme under Sean Mannion. Regardless, Becton knows how to play next to Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson and is still an excellent run blocker.

If Becton would return to the Eagles, he would need to improve his pass blocking. Becton allowed four sacks and 33 pressures at right guard last season, a pressure rate allowed of 7.7%. Those numbers --and salary -- justified his release from the Chargers.

The Eagles have been active in one year deals that are low-risk, high-reward signings, with Becton being one of them two years ago. They should look into the possibility of a reunion, hoping the 26-year-old Becton can bring his best football back to Philadelphia.

Competition for Tyler Steen?

Steen was fine at right guard last season, starting all 17 games and being stable at right guard. He allowed two sacks in 557 pass-blocking snaps, but allowed 32 pressures and a pressure rate allowed of 5.7%.

Marginally better than Becton, the reason the Eagles allowed Becton to walk was because of the two-year contract Becton received from the Chargers worth up to $20 million.

This time, Becton could be had a significantly cheaper rate. This may push the Eagles to pursue a reunion with Becton, even with a different offensive scheme in place.

Becton being brought back would provide competition for Steen, which may be what the 2023 third-round pick needs. Steen should have the upper hand, but Becton likely wants an opportunity to be a starting guard again.

The Eagles may not want to do that to Steen, but Becton could get that chance again in Philadelphia.