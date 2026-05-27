As minicamp begins for the Philadelphia Eagles, there are some aspects of the roster that need to be taken care of.

The Eagles do have a 90-man roster to fill out, and there are spots available. Thnaks to using Uar Bernard as the International Player Exemption, the Eagles created an extra roster spot on the 90-man roster. They technically can have 91 players on the roster until 53-man cutdown day, then can have an extra spot on the practice squad with the International Player Exemption.

In order words, there are spots to fill on this roster -- should the Eagles choose to do so.

How will the Eagles fill those roster spots? Could they sign or trade for someone over the next few months?

There are players available that could entice the Eagles

Grant Delpit (S)

The worst kept secret in the NFL is the Eagles need a safety. The Eagles spend the least amount of cash on safety in the NFL and are currently rolling with Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps as the starting safeties.

There's a good chance the Eagles will be in the market for a safety this summer, and the Browns have a surplus of them. Delpit is the obvious candidate, as he is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million deal -- with just an $8 million cap hit this year.

If the Eagles need a proven starter at safety, with someone they could sign to an extension, Delpit may be the target in play.

Brandon Graham (DE)

Graham hasn't committed to retirement yet, as the franchise legend is still undecided on returning for a 17th season with the Eagles. While Graham was officially retired last year, he returned to play the second half of the season when the Eagles needed help at pass rusher.

Graham could return again at some point, perhaps when training camp winds down. There are four void years in his contract from last season, that are essentially eliminated with a post-June 1 cut this year. The Eagles then can turn around and create a new deal for Graham should he decide to come back.

There wouldn't be a big role for Graham this time, a steh Eagles have a very good group of pass rushers. Still wouldn't hurt to have Graham in the locker room, as an unquestioned leader on this team.

Mekhi Becton (RG)

Is there a path to bring Becton back? The Eagles don't have a lot of depth at guard behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen and the four backups (Drew Kendall, Hollin Pierce, Willie Lampkin, and Micah Morris) have combined to play zero regular season snaps at guard.

There's room on this roster for a veteran guard, one needed for depth. Why not bring Becton back to improve the right guard position behind Steen? Or perhaps give Steen some competition this summer?

Becton would be a welcome return for the Eagles, and he's still available. It's never too late to bring him back.

Donovan Wilson (S)

Hard to envision a starting safety is still available, but Wilson is with June approaching. This is about the state of the safety position in free agency more than Wilson's ability to play football.

A starter in Dallas over the past four years, Wilson had 101 tackles and 5.0 sacks in 2022 and has recorded 80+ tackles in three of the past four seasons. Wilson is more of a box safety, as he has 9.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits over the past four years.

Is Wilson the answer for the Eagles at safety? Probably not, but Philadelphia needs depth at the position. Even if Epps is the starter.

James Daniels (G)

Daniels is going to be affordable this offseason, should the Eagles choose to add some interior depth at guard. Becton isn't the the only option here.

Position versatility is key for Daniels, as he played 1,626 snaps at left guard and 3,437 snaps at right guard in his career. He's also played over 500 snaps at center. Injuries have been an issue for Daniels, as Achilles and pectoral injuries have led to him just playing five games over the last two years.

If the Eagles wanted to take a flyer on a guard, Daniels could be that player to bring in and see what he has.