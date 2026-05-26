Why Eagles Haven’t Brought Back Mekhi Becton, and Why They Eventually Might

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles have a talented roster that's worthy of competing for another Super Bowl, there are some questions that need to be answered as minicamp begins.

The weaknesses on the Eagles roster aren't as glaring as other teams, but they are there and could hurt this team's chances at winning a championship.

Interior offensive line is one of those weaknesses.

Outside of Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, who are the guards the Eagles can rely upon to play meaningful regular season snaps? Who is going to step up this summer and be that No. 3 guard the Eagles can count on in case Dickerson or Steen go down?

Is Steen even good enough to start at right guard?

The guards will be interesting to watch in minicamp. Their performance could lead to a reunion of an old friend -- Mekhi Becton.

Is this Tyler Steen's job to lose?

The Eagles displayed their vote of confidence in Steen this offseason by not signing Becton when he was released by the Chargers nor drafting an interior offensive lineman on the first two days of the draft.

The first guard the Eagles selected was Micah Morris, in the sixth round. Morris has a lot of potential, but he's projected more for a backup role in year one at this stage of the game.

So yes, this is Steen's job to lose. Steen is the right guard and is essentially unchallenged for that role.

Steen is fine at right guard, even if the Eagles can improve there. This is a big minicamp for Steen, as he can prove the Eagles don't need to bring in a veteran guard to challenge him for the job.

The Eagles have uncertainly behind the starters

There isn't enough proven depth behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, which is why a Mekhi Becton union may be possible. the Eagles have Drew Kendall, Micah Morris, Hollin Pierce, and Willie Lampkin -- neither of which have played a regular season snap at guard in the NFL.

This minicamp is huge for Lampkin and Pierce, as the Eagles claimed an injured Lampkin off waivers from the Rams last year and Pierce impressed enough last summer to earn a spot on the practice squard as an undrafted free agent.

Lampkin will get his opportunity to show the Eagles how much he's developed over the past year in minicamp. Piece will also get the chance to showcase his improvements from last year. These two play a massive role in how the rest of the Eagles offseason is going to go.

Morris is still a rookie sixth-round pick, so it's hard to gauge expectations for him. He'll be in the competition for the No. 3 guard spot.

Why the Eagles need Becton

The Eagles just don't have a reliable backup option behind Dickerson and Steen. What if one of them get injured this year? Are the Eagles going to roll with Kendall, Lampkin, Morris, or Pierce?

This is why it's vital for the young guards to have a good minicamp, but the need will still be there for Becton.

This isn't an indictment on Steen and his ability to start, even if Becton brings in competition. At worst, Becton is a proven backup guard that can play in case Dickerson and Steen do get injured.

Dickerson's injury history is more concerning than Steen's performance at this rate. The Eagles also have to think about the future at guard, as Dickerson could be one injury away from retirement.

There are two roster spots available on the Eagles, with one created due to the International Player Exemption. There's room to bring in a veteran guard, and Becton may be the best available.