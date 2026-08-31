Gut Reaction: The Eagles Most Surprising Cuts And What They Mean

This was certainly an interesting initial 53-man roster the Philadelphia Eagles put out.

Once again, the key word here is initial.

There were certainly some key takeaways from the initial 53, and why general manager Howie Roseman made the moves he made. The players Roseman kept ended up being more surprising than the players he cut.

Perhaps that was the biggest revelation of this initial 53-man roster. Alas, there were still surprising cuts that were a result of the players Roseman decided to keep (for now).

Who were the most surprising cuts on the initial 53? We'll explain why they were cut -- and the chances they'll either be claimed on waivers or end up on the practice squad.

Uar Bernard (DT)

Since the Eagles drafted Bernard in the seventh round as an International Pathway Program player from Nigeria, it was always the assumption the front office would reserve a spot on the 53-man roster for him.

Turns out, the Eagles will risk losing Bernard to waivers to strengthen other areas of the roster. The Eagles needed depth at wide receiver and tight end, so they ended up keeping an extra wideout (Elijah Moore) and an extra tight end (E.J. Jenkins). They needed more depth at cornerback, so they ended up keeping six (Mac McWilliams).

The Eagles also have five defensive tackles that can play, and all are going to contribute this season. Since the depth at other positions were lacking, the Eagles took the chance Bernard will get through waivers.

Bernard should clear waivers and end up on the practice squad. The Eagles know what they're doing here.

Joshua Weru (EDGE)

An excellent preseason couldn't get Weru on the initial 53-man roster, which showed how much preseason games meant in the grand scheme of things.

Weru entered camp as a roster long shot, and ended up not on the initial 53. He fell into the same situation as Bernard with his position. The Eagles have five pass rushers that are going to contribute this season, one of the deepest groups in the league. This group is deep enough they can afford to be patient with Jonathan Greenard returning from a pectoral injury.

Are the Eagles risking Weru in waivers? Maybe, since he did impress in the preseason -- but will a team really use a 53-man roster spot on a project? Any team that claims Weru has to put him on their 53.

The Eagles are banking Weru passes through waivers, and they can get him on the practice squad.

Chance Campbell (LB)

I didn't listen to Vic Fangio when he said Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru were "light years away" and we should get off that topic. That was the sign both players probably weren't going to be on the initial 53.

One player I did listen to Fangio on was Chance Campbell, who Fangio endorsed earlier in camp for the 53-man roster. If Fangio promotes a player, there's a good chance that player will stick around.

"We like Chance," Fangio said on August 5. "Chance is a good football player. He had some injuries earlier in his career that set him back. Since the day we picked him up last year, he's shown that he's a football player and we like him."

So why was Campbell cut? The Eagles are four deep at inside linebacker, which Fangio says is the deepest position on the team. They have three starters in the NFL in Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. -- and a very good backup in Smael Mondon. There just wasn't room for Campbell on the initial 53.

Campbell should end up on the practice squad. He was on the practice squad all of last year, so it's highly unlikely he signs with another team.

Kapena Gushiken (DB)

This was the undrfated free agent I thought was going to make the 53. Gushiken or Rocco Underwood were the UDFAs that had the best chance based on their positions on the roster.

While Gushiken made noise on special teams and held his own at safety and in the slot, the Eagles simply felt they could get an UDFA through waivers and on the practice squad.

The Eagles did end up keeping six cornerbacks, but Mac McWilliams ended up being the sixth. He had a year in the system and can play the slot and on special teams, plus McWilliams was a former fifth-round pick. There wasn't a guarantee McWilliams could pass through waivers.

Could the Eagles have kept four safeties, which would have sealed Gushiken's roster spot? Since Cooper DeJean is the starting safety in a base defense, he is essentially the fourth safety -- which took Gushiken out of the equation.

The Eagles needed depth at cornerback and McWilliams is more polished than Gushiken.

Cameron Latu (TE)

I wasn't surprised the Eagles kept four tight ends. I was surprised who the fourth tight end was the Eagles kept.

The Eagles went with E.J. Jenkins over Latu for the final tight end spot, which made sense given how Jenkins performe dthis summer compared to Latu. Jenkins was a better blocker and can help this offense in "13 personnel."

Latu's strength was lining up in the backfield and could play bullback. As it turns out, the Eagles decided to not keep Latu or Carson Steele. The Eagles needed more proven tight ends with the Eli Stowers development and Johnny Mundt being more of a blocker than a receiver.

Jenkins is a more complete tight end that has been with the organization for a few years. He can catch passes and is a viable red zone target. Latu couldn't do either of those things consistently this summer.

In hindsight, it make sense to keep Jenkins over Latu. The Eagles won't be going with a fullback -- at least right now.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!