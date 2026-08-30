Eagles Announce Initial 53-Man Roster: Philly Makes Surprise at QB, Uar Bernard, Joshua Weru

The Philadelphia Eagles initial 53-man roster is in.

Philadelphia sent in its initial 53-man roster with several surprises. The Eagles kept four quarterbacks, so Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee both made it. Both of the International Pathway Program players -- Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru -- did not make the initial 53 and also were cut.

The Eagles didn't keep any of their three seventh-round picks. Of the bubble players that made the 53-man roster, Micah Morris was the last offensive lineman, Elijah Moore was the sixth wide receiver, Mac McWilliams was the sixth cornerback, E.J. Jenkins was the No. 4 tight end, and Rocco Underwood made the team as the long snapper.

Here is the Eagles' initial 53-man roster

QB (4): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

RB (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

WR (6): DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore

TE (4): Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, E.J. Jenkins

OL (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell, Fred Johnson, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris

Pass rusher (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa

DT (5): Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson

Off-Ball LB (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

CB (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams

S (3): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

The veterans Eagles released

LB Chance Campbell

WR Britain Covey

WR Danny Gray

OLB Tarron Jackson

G Michael Jordan

RB Dameon Pierce

TE Stone Smartt

CB Ambry Thomas

CB Shaun Wade

WR Quez Watkins

The players Eagles waived

DT Uar Bernard

DT David Blay

CB Isaiah Bolden

C Zeke Correll

WR Erik Ezukanma

LB Brandon George

DB Kapena Gushiken

DT Gabe Hall

T/G Myles Hinton

OLB Keyshawn James-Newby

TE Cameron Latu

LB Deontae Lawson

DB Jaylen Mahoney

C/G Jake Majors

RB Jordan Mims

T John Ojukwu

S Maximus Pulley

OLB Jose Ramirez

S Andre’ Sam (injured)

(injured) RB Carson Steele

WR Samari Toure

WR Tahj Washington

OLB Joshua Weru

T Cameron Williams

DT Zion Wilson

S Cole Wisniewski

The Eagles also placed the following players on injured reserve with a designation to return

CB Jakorian Bennett

TE Grant Calcaterra