Eagles Announce Initial 53-Man Roster: Philly Makes Surprise at QB, Uar Bernard, Joshua Weru
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The Philadelphia Eagles initial 53-man roster is in.
Philadelphia sent in its initial 53-man roster with several surprises. The Eagles kept four quarterbacks, so Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee both made it. Both of the International Pathway Program players -- Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru -- did not make the initial 53 and also were cut.
The Eagles didn't keep any of their three seventh-round picks. Of the bubble players that made the 53-man roster, Micah Morris was the last offensive lineman, Elijah Moore was the sixth wide receiver, Mac McWilliams was the sixth cornerback, E.J. Jenkins was the No. 4 tight end, and Rocco Underwood made the team as the long snapper.
Here is the Eagles' initial 53-man roster
QB (4): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton
RB (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley
WR (6): DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore
TE (4): Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, E.J. Jenkins
OL (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell, Fred Johnson, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris
Pass rusher (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa
DT (5): Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson
Off-Ball LB (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon
CB (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams
S (3): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter
Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood
The veterans Eagles released
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Britain Covey
- WR Danny Gray
- OLB Tarron Jackson
- G Michael Jordan
- RB Dameon Pierce
- TE Stone Smartt
- CB Ambry Thomas
- CB Shaun Wade
- WR Quez Watkins
The players Eagles waived
- DT Uar Bernard
- DT David Blay
- CB Isaiah Bolden
- C Zeke Correll
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- LB Brandon George
- DB Kapena Gushiken
- DT Gabe Hall
- T/G Myles Hinton
- OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
- TE Cameron Latu
- LB Deontae Lawson
- DB Jaylen Mahoney
- C/G Jake Majors
- RB Jordan Mims
- T John Ojukwu
- S Maximus Pulley
- OLB Jose Ramirez
- S Andre’ Sam (injured)
- RB Carson Steele
- WR Samari Toure
- WR Tahj Washington
- OLB Joshua Weru
- T Cameron Williams
- DT Zion Wilson
- S Cole Wisniewski
The Eagles also placed the following players on injured reserve with a designation to return
- CB Jakorian Bennett
- TE Grant Calcaterra
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Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.Follow JeffKerrPHL