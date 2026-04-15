How Howie Roseman has learned from his first-round draft disasters of the past

The best at any profession learn from their mistakes. Howie Roseman is no different.

For the recent hits Roseman had in the first-round of the NFL Draft, it took a decade of misses for the Philadelphia Eagles general manager to get it right.

Prior to DeVonta Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, and Jordan Davis -- there was Danny Watkins, Jalen Reagor, and Andre Dillard. Roseman had a lot of misses in the firts round of the draft that he still regrets to this day.

This is the stuff Roseman thinks about in the days leading up to the draft when evaluating a player.

"I think about the first-round picks that I've missed on, I don't know, every day really, if I'm being honest with myself," Roseman said. "I think that sometimes when I think about those picks and think about the reasons that I miss on those picks, sometimes I even overcompensate.

"So if you're bringing me somebody that may look like one of those guys, I'm going to be asking a lot of questions and I'm going to be skeptical and I'm going to be skeptical of my own report on those guys."

If there's a reason why the Eagles continue to draft Alabama and Georgia players, look at the previous misses to start. The Alabama players (Smith, Landon Dickerson) and Georgia players (Davis, Carter, Nolan Smith) come from scholls that have a strong culture installed where all they do is compete and win. Players who love the game of football and the hard work it entails to be great.

If Roseman has to question the character of the player, that's a red flag. If a player doesn't excel at a certain position or is a tweener, that's a red flag. Those red flags are how the Eagles end up with Jalen Reagor and Danny Watkins.

Roseman has certainly learned from his misses. The Eagles have such a high hit rate in the early rounds because of how he used to evaluate a player.

The Eagles have franchise cornerstones with their first-round picks there days. Wonder why the franchise went two two Super Bowls in three years -- winning one? The evaluation changed.

"I think if it wasn't for those mistakes, a lot of the successful picks may not have happened," Roseman said. "I can't go back and change the past. I'm very comfortable understanding that as much as I'm trying."

The obsession with the misses are why the Eagles win at such a high clip -- and will keep winning 11+ games a season. The draft is the most important part of roster building, and Roseman knos he has to get it right in order to exp[and on an already loaded roster.

"I'm not going to be perfect," Roseman said. "But I'm going to try my hardest to be as perfect as I can be."