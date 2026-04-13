Ranking every Eagles draft class of the last decade: From franchise changing to forgettable

The Philadelphia Eagles have hit plenty of home runs in the NFL Draft over the last decade, evidenced by their two Super Bowl championships and three conference championships in a seven-year stretch.

Yes the Eagles have hit in free agency, but the Super Bowl LIX championship isn't complete without stellar draft classes. Just look at the last five drafts the front office have produced and how many premium players were on the Super Bowl teams. Then add the massive contracts some of the draft picks received from other teams in free agency.

The Eagles have hit big in the NFL Draft over the last decade, and somehow improved at draft classes each season. The last six years have been memorable classes for multiple reasons.

Of the last 10 Eagles' draft classes, which one was the best of the bunch? This was a hard ranking thanks to the talented draft classes general manger Howie Roseman has produced.

10. 2019 draft

The class: Andre Dillard (1, T); Miles Sanders (2, RB); JJ Arcega-Whiteside (2, WR); Shareef Miller (4, DE); Clayton Thorson (5, QB)

This was the weakest of the Eagles' draft classes over the last decade, as Sanders was the only player that contributed in a positive way for the Eagles. Sanders rushed for 3,708 yards and 20 TD with the Eagles, including 1,269 yards and 11 TD in 2022 before the Eagles let him walk in free agency.

Dillard started games at left tackle as a fill-in for Jason Peters, but was beaten out for the job by Mailata. The Eagles moved on after four years, while Arcega-Whiteside only lasted three years in Philadelphia and was converted to tight end

This was a poor draft class.

9. 2017 draft

The class: Derek Barnett (1, DE); Sidney Jones (2, CB); Rasul Douglas (3, DB); Mack Hollins (4, WR); Donnel Pumphrey (4, RB); Shelton Gibson (5, WR); Nathan Gerry (5, LB); Elijah Qualls (6, DT)

This draft class did contribute to the Eagles' first Super Bowl, as Barnett had the fumble recovery from Brandon Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. Douglas was a significant reserve cornerback in that Super Bowl season and churned out a solid career with multiple teams.

Barnett had 21.5 sacks in five years with the Eagles, even if he was mainly a rotational pass rusher. Douglas had more success elsewhere, while Jones never fully recovered from a torn Achilles prior to the draft. Hollins has been a solid special teamer in his career.

8. 2025 draft

The class: Jihaad Campbell (1, LB); Andrew Mukuba (2, S); Ty Robinson (4, DT); Mac McWilliams (4, CB); Smael Mondon (5, LB); Drew Kendall (5, C); Myles Hinton (6, T); Cameron Williams (6, T); Antwaun Powell-Ryland (6, DE)

Too early to determine how this draft class will fare out. Campbell is expected to start next to Zack Baun at linebacker this year while Mukuba was solid as a rookie before a season-ending injury.

Kendall, Hinton, and Williams are still developing, while Mondon is a good special teams player. No player had the instant impact like the last few draft classes.

7. 2016 draft

The class: Carson Wentz (1, QB); Isaac Seumalo (3, OL); Wendall Smallwood (5, RB); Halapoulivaati Vaitai (5, OL); Blake Countess (6, S); Jalen Mills (7, S); Alex McCalister (7, DE); Joe Walker (7, LB)

The 2016 draft class was the first one since Roseman returned to power as general manager, as teh Eagles used separate trades to move up from No. 13 to No. 2 in order to get Wentz. Prior to the ACL injury, Wentz was on his way to MVP honors in that Super Bowl season of 2017. The Eagles hada franchise quarterback for four years.

Seamulo was a very good starter that could play all five spots on the offensive line, eventually settling in at guard on the 2022 NFC Championship team. Mills was a good safety for years under Jim Schwartz, while Vaitai filled in admirably for Jason Peters in the Super Bowl campaign at left tackle.

This was a good draft class for the Eagles, and imperative toward that Super Bowl team.

6. 2020 draft

The class: Jalen Reagor (1, WR); Jalen Hurts (2, QB); Davion Taylor (3, LB); K'Von Wallace (4, S); Jack Driscoll (4, G); John Hightower (5, WR); Shaun Bradley (6, LB); Quez Watkins (6, WR); Prince Tega Wanogho (6, T); Casey Twohill (7, DE)

Wonder why this class isn't last on this list? Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has been the franchise quarterback on the Eagles for five seasons, leading the franchise to two Super Bowls before the age of 27 -- and winning one. Hurts is the only quarterback to start two Super Bowls for the franchise -- winning Super Bowl LII MVP.

The Eagles have made the playoffs every year with Hurts as the starting quarterback, and he has upped his game in the postseason, completing 65.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns to three interceptions with a 93.4 passer rating. Hurts also has 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason -- an NFL record for a quarterback. Hurts is the only player in NFL history with 10 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

Hurts is 57-25 as the starting quarterback of the Eagles, a .695 win percentage. All the Eagles have done is won since Hurts took over a the franchise quarterback.

No matter how bad this class was, the Hurts selection was massive.

5. 2023 draft

The class: Jalen Carter (1, DT), Nolan Smith (1, DE); Tyler Steen (3, G); Sydney Brown (3, S); Kelee Ringo (4, CB); Tanner McKee (6, QB); Moro Ojomo (7, DT)

The difference maker in this class is Carter, who has become one of the top defensive tackles in the league in just three years. Carter was dominant in Super Bowl LIX and was responsible for the Eagles getting out of the divisional round playoffs against the Rams. He already has two Pro Bowls in his career.

Smith hasn't lived up to first-round status yet, but he's a good pass rusher when healthy. Ringo is an excellent special teamer (one of the best in the league) and Steen is a starting guard.

Ojomo is a playmaker at defensive tackle behind Carter and Jordan Davis, while McKee is firmly established as the QB2. This was a good draft class for the Eagles, with many key pieces toward the Super Bowl LIX title.

4. 2022 draft

The class: Jordan Davis (1, DT); Cam Jurgens (2, C); Nakobe Dean (3, LB); Kyron Johnson (6, LB); Grant Calcaterra (6, TE)

While this was a small draft class, there are some big-time players that emerged from the 2022 group. Davis has become a very good defensive tackle and earned a contract extension after a huge 2025 season, while also becoming a leader in the locker room.

Jurgens has two Pro Bowl selections at center and is one of the best in the league when healthy. Dean was an excellent starter at linebacker for the Eagles for two years before cashing in with the Raiders this offseason.

Two franchise cornerstone came out of this class in Davis and Jurgens. A huge win for the Eagles.

3. 2018 draft

The class: Dallas Goedert (2, TE); Avonte Maddox (4, CB); Josh Sweat (4, DE); Matt Pryor (6, OL); Jordan Mailata (7, T)

Another small draft class for the Eagles that produced massive results. The Eagles didn't have a first-round pick, yet found one of the best tight ends in franchise history in Goedert and one of the best left tackles in football in Mailata -- who never played football before he was drafted by the Eagles.

Sweat made a case for Super Bowl LIX MVP, as he was the best player on the field amongst that dominant defensive performance. He was a very good pass rusher for many years with the franchise. Maddox was a leader in the locker room and played well under multiple defensive coordinators. Pryor could play multiple positions on the offensive line and was a valuable swing tackle.

This was a very good draft class for the Eagles, as every pick is still in the league.

2. 2021 draft

The class: DeVonta Smith (1, WR); Landon Dickerson (2, G); Milton Williams (3, DT); Zech McPhearson (4, DB); Kenneth Gainwell (5, RB); Marlon Tuipulotu (6, DT); Tarron Jackson (6, DE); JaCoby Stevens (6, S); Patrick Johnson (7, DE)

The Eagles found some franchise cornerstones with the top three picks in this draft, all of which were massive for two Super Bowl appearances in three years.

Smith is a three-time 1,000-yard receiver and has 5,019 recieving yards after five years. He's been arguably the best WR2 in the game playing alongside AJ Brown and has proven he can be a WR1. Dickerson has made three Pro Bowls in five years and is one of the best left guards in football.

Williams was an excellent No. 3 defensive tackle with the Eagles and earned a massive free agent contract from the Patriots. Gainwell was a good RB2 during his time with the franchise.

Smith and Dickerson's early success has this draft class in high regard. Both are franchise cornerstones and superstars at their position. Williams was also a huge part of that Super Bowl LIX team.

1. 2024 draft

The class: Quinyon Mitchell (1, CB); Cooper DeJean (2, CB); Jalyx Hunt (3, DE); Will Shipley (4, RB); Ainias Smith (5, WR); Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (5, LB); Trevor Keegan (5, OL); Johnny Wilson (6, WR); Dylan McMahon (6, C)

The best draft class ove the last decade, and it isn't really close.

Mitchell and DeJean are the only First Team All-Pro selections the Eagles have selected over the last decade, and both were the first two picks in this class. Both have also played just two years in the league and are two of the best at their position already. Selecting Mitchell and DeJean won the Eagles a championship.

Hunt is emerging into an excellent pass rusher, and was a difference maker in the second half of last season. He has an excellent future with the Eagles.

Trotter Jr. is a good backup linebacker that can start in the league. He's also a good special teams player too. The rest of the class are either on the second team or with other organizations.

Mitchell and DeJean give the 2024 class the edge here. Both players are already elite -- and will be for a long time.