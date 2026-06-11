PHILADELPHIA — On the final day of the Eagles’ offseason, Jalen Hurts was offered the opportunity to address the drama-filled offseason that enveloped Philadelphia.

On the docket were the quarterback’s personal relationship with A.J. Brown, as well as his reported pushback to the offensive changes implemented last season, and the curious decision to continue to work with deposed quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler during the QB1's personal time.

After the Eagles finished their offseason program with a two-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, Hurts put the punctuation on the spring with a press conference that placed him in the position to take the proverbial football and address the topics that have been the talk of the NFL.

When Hurts last spoke with reporters in late May, Brown was still an Eagles player. Since then, the three-time second-team All-Pro was traded to the New England Patriots and admitted in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor that his relationship with Hurts is not what it once was.

No More A.J. Angst

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) arrives on the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“I’m not in the place to challenge anyone’s perspective on anything,” Hurts said, essentially punting on Brown, who is now tucked away out of the conference. “... I’ve always been focused on the collective. I’ve always put my energy toward that.”

Hurts did again take pride in what he was able to accomplish on the field with Brown before quickly pivoting to a new offensive era.

“You come into it, and you have a sense of pride on how it began and definitely what we were able to accomplish,” Hurts said. “And the same I said last time, nothing can take that away. For the great things we did, now it’s time to focus on achieving great things with this new iteration of the team.”

How Hurts is handing the new offense

The new iteration of the offense struggled this spring without Brown while trying to learn a new offense under Sean Mannion. Hurts, however, expressed optimism despite the struggles, which were not unique to the starters. Backup QBs Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee, as well as rookie Cole Payton, were often underwater for the four practices open to the media.

Hesitancy was the theme, as each signal caller tried to grasp what Mannion wanted from them.

“I think it’s been a really good spring. Being able to onboard another new system and put everything together. Lay the foundation,” Hurts said. “So, I’m encouraged by that, I’m encouraged by the work that we were able to put in. We got a fun summer ahead of us, and it’ll be a fun training camp, being able to get back on the grass.”

That sentiment highlighted Hurts’ pushback on in-season changes last season that head coach Nick Sirianni and then-OC Kevin Patullo wanted implemented. As previously reported by Eagles On SI Hurts wasn’t comfortable with the ‘Why?’ behind those changes.

“I’m always open to growth,” the QB1 said. “I’m always open to improvement. A lot of it is, where do we put our time on task? What are we exhausting? What are we repping?”

With a spring and summer providing that time on task, Hurts is more open-minded to what Mannion wants done, which includes more under-center work and play action.

“The comfort comes with the teaching and the time on task to what you’re doing,” he said. “So, you just want to continue to build in those areas. I think it’s been the same every year when it comes to coaching points, intention, vision – what are we really trying to drive what we’re doing, in what we’re doing?

“And so, just really having a listening ear, asking questions, getting answers. Going out there and repping it, feeling it, seeing different looks, seeing different coverages. Knowing what to adjust to, what to feel. So, obviously, a different voice [with Mannion]. A different perspective of the game.”

Unprompted, Hurts brought up the constant change around him.

“Every OC has added their own flavor on it. I think even another component is quarterback coach, too, because that’s something that’s changed along with the play-caller,” said Hurts. “So, just being able to adjust to all those things, filter it out, figure it out as time goes.”

The curious decision to continue to work with Loeffler was about continuity.

“I just wanted to create some continuity there,” Hurts said.

The problem is that continuity doesn’t extend from personal time on North Broad Street (at Temple University with Loeffler) to the Jefferson Health Training Complex with new QBs coach Parks Frazier.

What never changes with Hurts is his ability to reset, no matter the cards dealt, adapt, and look forward.

“I’ve never asked for the opportunity to respond to anything,” Hurts said. “Just let it live and go do my job.”