What A.J. Brown Got Wrong In Final Message To Eagles (And What Big Dom Got Right)

A.J. Brown was one of the greatest receivers in Philadelphia Eagles history. He could have been the greatest.

In Brown's mind -- he already is.

A recent report stated Brown said his goodbyes to the Eagles last week after his trade to the New England Patriots. The Eagles have their Pro Bowl players on the wall of the Jefferson Health Training Complex and have players sign it after they depart.

How Brown signed it? "The best to ever play here. Always open."

Brown's nickname is "Always Open," having the open sign hanging at his locker and a rug that said the same one approaching it. He carried the "Always Open" nickname to heart, and backed that up for the majority of his tenure in Philadelphia.

The best to ever play in an Eagles uniform? That's seriously up for debate, whether Brown meant wide receiver or overall.

Brown blew that opportunity

If Brown would have chosen to stay in Philadelphia, his statement on the best to ever play here would have more merit.

Brown is the only receiver in Eagles history to have 5,000 receiving yards over a four-year stretch. His 1,496 yards in 2022 are the most in a season by any player in franchise history and his 106 catches in 2023 are the most by any wide receiver in a season.

Brown has the most 1,000-yard seasons by a player in franchise history (four) and the highest receiving yards per game (81.2) by any player who playd 50+ games with the franchise.

Imagine those numbers if Brown would have played the next several seasons in Philadelphia?

While Brown was damn impressive over this four-year stretch, his overall numbers don't compare to the all-time greats that have donned an Eagles uniform. Harold Carmichael has 8,978 yards in his career (first in franchise history), 3,944, more than Brown.

Pete Retzlaff has 7,412 receiving yards. DeSean Jackson has 6,512 and Mike Quick has 6,464. Carmichael and Retzlaff are Hall of Famers, and Brown is on his way towards getting there.

Brown is ninth on the Eagles' receiving yards list with 5,034. He'll be passed by DeVonta Smith very soon, as Smith has 5,019.

Brown isn't even in the top-10 in receptions (13th with 339) and touchdowns (tied with Ben Hawkins for 12th at 32). While Brown had the best four-year run for a wide receiver in Eagles history, he's not even in the conversation for best wideout for the franchise.

He blew that opportunity by leaving.

The Big Dom message

Entertaining what's circulating around Brown and Hassan Reddick is "The Young And The Restless" drama at this point. Full disclosure here -- I'm not in the know regarding any of that, don't know anything, and don't want to be in the know.

This is why it's important to listen to the report of what Dom DiSandro said about all this, even if anyone has doubt considering Big Dom's role on the Eagles and the message that's being put out there.

The message actually has merit to it, instead of something going around on the internet by people hiding behind a fake profile picture with zero accountability if they're wrong. Unfortunately, the rumor will keep circulating.

Reddick did want a new contract and was open about that in the months leading up to his trade. That's why the Eagles and Reddick parted ways, as Reddick wasn't getting that new deal from the Eagles -- even if he earned the right to ask for it.

Many people want answers on why Brown didn't want to be with the Eagles anymore. Brown was always an interesting player, and the desire to be great fueled him.

This was as simple as Brown didn't think the Eagles gave him a chance to be great anymore. Take that for what it's worth.

Perhaps Brown can move on. The Eagles have.