How Uar Bernard Fared In First NFL Practice And What Are The Expectations For Him

The practice was reminiscent of Jordan Mailata when he first stepped on a football field, similar to anyone playing football for the first time.

Uar Bernard had trouble getting his helmet on. Not typical for a seventh-round rookie, but this is the first step in a draft pick the Eagles hope can reach the same ceiling as Jordan Mailata.

"There [are] things that are brand new to him, so that's an exciting thing," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "Excited to have him here and look forward to working with all these guys."

The Eagles are going to be patient with Barnard, who comes from the same international Pathway Program as Mailata did eight years ago. Like Bernard, the Eagles traded into the seventh round of the draft to take Mailata and had him learn the game of football under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Mailata needed two full seasons to understand the game of football and be competent at the highest level of the sport. He started at left tackle in the middle of his third season (2020) and never looked back.

The Eagles gamble with Mailata paid off, but will the same work for Bernard?

During Bernard's first practice, the Eagles had him learn under defensive line coach Clint Hurtt -- one of the best position coaches in the game. Hurtt developed Jordan Davis into one of the top defensive tackles in the league and had Jalen Carter as one of the elite players at dedfensive tackle in his first year coaching him.

So what's the ceiling for Bernard? The rookie will have a full season to learn as an understudy to Davis, Carter, and Moro Ojomo -- not having to see the field because the Eagles are deep at defensive tackle.

This is essentially a redshirt year for Bernard, and year two could bear the same fruit. The Eagles are more than willing to play this thing out, since Bernard was a seventh-round pick and a ild card in terms of development.

Bernard couldn't put on a helmet Friday. Who knows where he's at two years from now?

"I was over there with him in drills a little bit today. It's all new to him. I think it's all new to him," Sirianni said. "He hadn't played football before, so I don't think there's been an, ‘Aha, whoa, that looked really new.’ But yeah, everything's new to him.

"From putting on your helmet to however that is and the drills and getting in a stance and being in a huddle, it's all new to him."