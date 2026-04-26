Who is Uar Bernard? Why Eagles Might Have Found The Next Jordan Mailata

The International Pathway Program has been good to the Philadelphia Eagles. Just ask Jordan Mailata how things worked out for him.

Eight years ago, the Eagles traded into the seventh round to select Mailata, a rugby star that never played a down of football. The selection was a curious one, despite Mailata's massive frame.

Trading back into the draft paid off, as Mailata developed into the franchise left tackle for the Eagles. Howie Roseman and the front office are looking to turn to the International Pathway Program again to find the next Mailata.

And the Eagles maneuvered their way back into the seventh round to do it.

The Eagles had the No. 197 overall pick in the sixth round, but realized they could acquire more picks in a draft class that didn't have much depth in the alter rounds. So is the life late on Day 3 of the draft, as the Eagles view later picks as lottery tickets. Can't win if you don't play.

Philadelphia got a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and two seventh-round picks (No. 251, No. 252) in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles already had a seventh-round pick (No. 244), making things interesting with three seventh-round picks at their disposal.

That first pick from the Rams in the seventh round (No. 251), was used to select Uar Bernard, a graduate of the International Pathway Program -- the same one Mailata was in eight years ago.

Could the Eagles really pull off finding an athletic freak from the IPP again? They're looking to hit the lottery twice with Bernard -- at a different position.

An athletic freak

Bernard is from a small village in Nigeria, yet impressed at the International Pathway Program and the HBCU Showcase with his freakish testing. He's 6-4, 306 pounds with just 6% body fat and ran a 4.63 40-yard dash. Bernard set records at the HBCU Combine for a 300-pound player, including the 40-yard dash and vertical jump (39 inches).

Bernard was training for football in Africa before the IPP chose him. He became a householsd name on social media by using tree trunks into training equipment and using YouTube to study pass rushing moves.

Mailata told Eagles On SI the IPP chooses a position for the player based on a few variables. This is how Bernard got to train for defensive line -- notably defensive tackle. When Mailata was in the IPP, they had him study players like Joe Thomas and Lane Johnson to learn his movements. That was the first time he did football movements, which is the path Bernard is taking.

The Eagles will develop him under Matt Leo, as he's an IPP graduate and a player development assistant with the team. Leo was a former defensive end with the team.

How Bernard will be the next Mailata

Even though they play on opposite sides of the ball, the Eagles can develop Bernard to be their next IPP star.

Mailata needed a few seasons to develop before getting an opportunity as the starting left tackle in 2020, never looking back as the starter. He became an All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion, one of the best left tackles in the game.

Bernard has the luxury of playing behind Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo in his rookie season. The Eagles also have Byron Young and Ty Robinson, as defensive tackle is arguably the deepest position on the roster.

Thanks to the IPP, the Eagles can add an extra roster spot for Bernard -- to an extent. Each NFL club is permitted one roster exemption for a qualifying international player from the start of the club’s offseason program through the roster reduction to 53 players. Following the 53-man roster cutdown, qualifying international players are eligible to be signed to a 17th practice squad roster spot reserved for international athletes.

The Eagles will have plenty of time to develop Bernard and teach him the game of football. Mailata needed a few years to learn the game and play at a high level, and so will Bernard.

The expectations

This is a lottery ticket for the Eagles. Bernard is a player they will develop and hope he can contribute to the roster in a few years time.

Playing under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will certainly help, as the two have transformed Davis and Carter into the top defensive tackles in the game while making Milton Williams one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in NFL history.

Bernard will learn how to play defensive tackle and on the edge, and the Eagles will go from there. Training camp and the preseason will be interesting to watch once Bernard gets actual reps.

Patience is the key with Bernard. Fortunately the Eagles have a lot of time to develop him in year one.

Year two will be the telling sign to see ow much Bernard learned, while year three may be the opportunity for him to contribute on the defensive line.

This is a lottery ticket after all, one the Eagles hope to hit the Powerball.