PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ roster-building gamble after final cuts produced a sharper sting than expected: four players Howie Roseman could have kept in the building via the practice squad were claimed off waivers, the most of any team in the NFL.

Offensive linemen Cameron Williams and Myles Hinton — a pair of 2025 sixth-round picks — were claimed by the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. Tight end Cameron Latu went to the New England Patriots, who got a first-hand look at the star special-teamer during joint practices earlier this summer. Undrafted defensive back Kapena Gushiken landed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Roseman addressed the losses shortly after claims were announced, acknowledging the team had braced for some attrition but not this much.

“From our perspective over the weekend, probably anticipated we would lose a couple of guys,” the GM said. “To be fair, we always anticipate that. The rate of claims in the league is about 4%. Certainly, those percentages didn't apply to our roster over this weekend, unfortunately, but that's the risk of doing business and don't feel good about that. Don't feel good about losing those guys.

“We lost two draft picks. We lost a special teamer, a tight end who had 10 special-teams tackles for us last year and a blocked kick. Don't feel good about that. We lost a young defensive back that we liked. That goes along with this.”

As Roseman noted, the organization had expected to lose a couple of players and my understanding is that the organization had hoped to bring back at least three of the four who were claimed on its own practice squad.

Conversely, Philadelphia did not claim any players. Meanwhile, no other NFL team lost more than two players in the process.

Twenty other Eagles did clear waivers, including both International Player Pathway prospects, Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru, who later signed to the practice squad.

Roseman framed the four losses as an occupational hazard of exposing developmental talent.

Risky Business

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Cameron Williams (73) warms up during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That’s the risk of doing business,” he said.

The Eagles will now try to restock those spots as they finish constructing the practice squad ahead of the season opener. Already the team had agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, a 2024 third-round pick in Chicago to a PS deal.

“You can't sit here and feel tremendously good when you're losing players,” said Roseman. “We'll do our best to try to replenish that.”

Latu was the special-teams contributor Roseman referenced who lost out to E.J. Jenkins, a better in-line option at TE. Gushiken was the young defensive back the front office wanted more time to work with and pushed for a rotsr spot on the initial 53 thanks to his special teams acumen. Williams, predicted by Eagles On SI as the most likely to be claimed, and Hinton were the 2025 draft investments exposed when the Eagles kept four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster and trimmed elsewhere.

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