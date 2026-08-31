The initial waiver claim process have passed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles can officially begin setting up their practice squad, which will be a mix of young players and vested veterans. Here's how the practice squad works.

-- 16 players maximum on practice squad (17 is carrying an international player exemption)

-- Players who do not have an accrued season of NFL expereince (rookies, UDFAs)

-- Free agents who were on the active list for fewer than nine games in their lone accrued season

-- Maximum of 10 free agents who have no more than two accrued seasons

-- Maximum of six free agents with no limitation of accrued seasons (vested veterans are an example)

As the Eagles practice squad fills out, we'll have all the players as they trickle in. The Eagles will certainly be busy over the next several hours, especially since the initial 53-man roster was released.

The Eagles didn't make any waiver claims, and four players they cut were claimed on waivers.

Dameon Pierce (RB)

Pierce will be returning to the Eagles, landing on the practice squad after being released at the roster deadline. Pierce signed with the Eagles in March and was competing for the RB3 job, but Will Shipley took the bull by the horns when Pierce was out with a hamstring injury.

In the preseason finale, Pierce had four carries for 44 yards. He's had prior success in the NFL, finishing with 939 rushing yards in his rookie season and averaged 4.3 yards per carry -- but was relegated for an RB2 role soon after when he was with the Texans.

A high ankle sprain in his rookie season and a quad injury in 2025 slowed Pierce down, as he played for both Houston and Kansas City in 2025. Pierce will add more depth to the Eagles running back room, and could be a game day elevation some weeks.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Players claimed from Eagles

Cameron Latu (TE) -- Patriots

The Patriots claimed Latu from the Eagles, after Latu failed to make the initial 53-man roster. Latu struggled to consistently catch the ball in training cmap, which is why E.J. Jenkins was able to beat him out for the fourth tight end spot.

Latu was signed by the Eagles to a futures deal in the 2025 season and was signed to the active roster in September. He ended up playing 15 games for the Eagles last year and was competing for a spot on the roster at tight end.

Kapena Gushiken (DB) -- Colts

Gushiken was a candidate for the 53-man roster in Philadelphia, getting beat out for the final defensive back spot by Mac McWilliams. The UDFA from Ole Miss earned the most money in the class this yera from the Eagles.

Gushiken was a special teams standout, and can play slot cornerback and safety. The Eagles were hoping to get him on the practice squad, as Gushiken was the only UDFA that was claimed from the team.

Cameron Williams (T) -- Falcons

The Eagles selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2025 draft, as he was a project at tackle. Williams played 51 offensive snaps in Week 18 last season, and was competing for a roster spot with Micah Morris and John Ojekwu. The Eagles went with Morris and passed on a fifth tackle.

Williams was placed on injured reserve in September of last year but was activated in time for Week 18. The Eagles were hoping to get Williams on the practice squad.

Myles Hinton (T) -- Bengals

Hinton was a long shot to make the Eagles, who moved the 2025 fifth-round pick to guard this offseason in an attempt to make him a swing lineman. The experiment at guard didn't go so well, so Hinton was moved back to tackle.

Whether Hinton would have ended up on the Eagles' practice squad is an unknown, but he never played a game for the Eagles. Hinton spent last season on injured reserve.