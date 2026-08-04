PHILADELPHIA - Jordan Mailata thought Jalyx Hunt was doing him a favor after Hunt made the Eagles left tackle whiff on a couple of blocks in the early days of training camp.

“He made some great moves,” said Mailata. “He's started to pick up on a few cues of mine that he let me know. And so, I was like, "Oh, I really appreciate that, brother.’”

Then Mailata watched the film.

“And I was like, ‘Ah, he's such a liar. I didn't even do what he was talking about,’” said the LT. “I was like, ‘I just got beat.’”

Hunt may have just been making Mailata feel better, because that’s what the left tackle does for him.

“If I have a bad rush, Jordan will be like, ‘Hey man, keep your head up, your hand placement was good, bring your hips a little more. You had me going up the field,’” said Hunt. “He gives helpful advice, as well as Lane … To hear (Lane’s) advice, and what throws him off, whether it be inside rushes or outside rushes, whatever the case may be. Just ask him. So, they’re just a wealth of knowledge that I’m able to lean on.”

Hunt has been leaning a lot on that. He has made life miserable for whoever he lines up across from in the early days of camp. Even after the pads came on for the first time on Monday and are expected to be worn again during Tuesday’s practice, the league should know Hunt's capabilities.

He led them in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) last year to become the first player in team history to achieve that exacta.

Confidence Starts Up Front

Eagles defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis get ready for post-practice interviews during training camp. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

If he does it again, in what will be his third season, that would be surprising. Not because of a talent that continues to grow with each passing season without any end in sight, but because of the talent the Eagles have collected on the defensive line, starting with the Georgia Dawgs – Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

“You see the confidence they have in JC and JD on the interior,” said Hunt. “And then they are steady adding to the edge group. I think we work together well. We communicate often. We’re cool inside the building and outside the building. I trust everybody in that interior with anything … Any time they might be out of a gap, I know I can cover them. So, I think the sky’s the limit for everybody, especially when we’re rushing and moving together.”

Hunt has been getting first-team reps with Jonathan Greenard out for the foreseeable future with a pec strain. Nolan Smith is on the other side, with A.J. Epenesa and Arnold Ebiketie added to the outside mix.

“I think last year was a good starting point for me,” said Hunt. “I took a step in being detail-oriented and just learning football. This year, I want to keep moving in the same trajectory. We always talk about consistency. Coach always says be faithful, faithful, faithful to the monotony of what it costs and be faithful to the routine and detail. That’s all I’m going to be doing again. I want to get better at my details, get better at my production through my details. And whatever the team needs me to do is what I’ll be doing.”