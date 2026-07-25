Eagles Depth Chart Rankings: Where To Feel Good And What Areas Need Help Heading into Training Camp

PHILADELPHIA – If you’re going to succeed in the NFL, you’re going to have to get through some adversity. With training camp looming, it’s a good time to look further down the roster and gauge the Philadelphia Eagles’ depth with positional rankings.

FEELING GOOD:

Edge Defender

Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt are both good players, so whoever ends up as No. 3 is as good a “backup” as there will be on the team. Things were upgraded from there with the free-segnt signings of Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa, although the latter needs to prove he’s healthy after failing a physical in Cleveland.

Seventh-round rookie Keyshawn James-Newby is undersized but should get some time to bulk up while starting on the practice squad.

Interior Defensive Line

The big three (Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo) might be the biggest strength of the team. From there, don’t sleep on Byron Young as the DT4. He proved he could play last season when given the opportunity, and way too many have given up on Ty Robinson after incessantly hyping him up last year as a rookie. Creating unrealistic expectations and then pulling the plug is quite the choice. The Eagles will simply expect Robinson to get better in Year 2—and don’t bet against that.

Uar Bernard is obviously a long-term investment, and the Eagles are prepared to be patient with his development, while Zion Wilson is a nice roll of the dice as a developmental run-stuffer. Veteran Ta’Quon Graham belongs in the league but faces a tough numbers game here.

Cornerback

If the spring is any indication, this is the deepest the Eagles have been at CB in a long time thanks to the additions of Riq Woolen as a starter and Jonathan Jones as the veteran backup who can play inside and outside.

From there, Kelee Ringo will likely stick because of his value as a gunner on special teams. Jakorian Bennett is good enough to be on the roster and could be trade bait, while 2025 fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams might have to start Year 2 on the practice squad.

Undrafted rookie Kapena Gushiken has already opened some eyes as a slot option, and veteran Ambry Thomas could be a practice-squad filler.

Linebacker

Even with Jihaad Campbell stepping up into a full-time starting role in Year 2, the Eagles are well-stocked here. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. projects as a solid starter if needed, and both Smael Mondon and Chance Campbell belong on the roster. Mondon could develop into a top-tier special-teamer, and Campbell may be the most underrated Eagles player—the coaching staff loves him.

ACCEPTABLE:

Wide Receiver

The Eagles have better depth at WR, with the main concerns sitting at the top after trading A.J. Brown. While DeVonta Smith should be fine as WR1, rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks are a step down at WR2/3.

Keep An Eye On Hollywood

Hollywood Brown takes instruction from Eagles WR coach Aaron Moorehead this spring. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

From there, Hollywood Brown is a solid depth piece, and players like Elijah Moore, Johnny Wilson, and Darius Cooper should be fighting for the final roster spot. Scout-team standout Danny Gray and old friend Quez Watkins are still around trying to open eyes. Samori Toure had a very brief crossover with Sean Mannion in Green Bay, while Erik Ezukanma offers some size. Meanwhile, Britain Covey will make or break as the punt returner.

Tight End

There are certainly plenty of bodies, but it’s a little too one-dimensional to feel comfortable if Dallas Goedert is not around. You have the blockers—Johnny Mundt and Cam Latu (who doubles as a fullback and special-teams demon)—and the receivers in second-round pick Eli Stowers and veteran Grant Calcaterra.

If E.J. Jenkins can tighten up his hands and become more consistent catching the football, he might be able to handle both aspects of the position. From there you have Stone Smartt, who needs to show up on special teams, and a solid undrafted free agent in Dae’Quan Wright, who should be earmarked for the practice squad and perhaps help down the road.

Running Back

Tank Bigsby showed a lot of juice last season as a runner in limited touches after being acquired from Jacksonville, and that excited many. That said, Bigsby isn’t a great receiver or pass protector, and while ball-security issues didn’t crop up in the small sample size, they were an issue with the Jaguars.

Will Shipley looks good on paper as a potential change-of-pace back with natural receiving skills, but that hasn’t shown up enough over his first two pro seasons. From there you have reclamation projects in Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell, plus fullback Carson Steele, who is trying to return from injury and chase down the versatility of Latu.

Quarterback

It was a shaky spring for every QB as the Eagles began the shift to the Shanahan/McVay-style scheme. Like any team with a competent starting quarterback, the Eagles would be in serious trouble without Jalen Hurts. That said, Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton are better options than most have, and the same will hold true if one is dealt to open up a roster spot for fifth-round developmental project Cole Payton.

NEED SOME HELP:

Safety

The Eagles believe Michael Carter can be a safety, and he projects as the top backup. From there you’re talking about Andre Sam, rookie seventh-round pick Cole Wisniewski, who missed the spring with an undisclosed injury, and undrafted players like Gushiken and Maximus Pulley rounding out the group. Veteran J.T. Gray is more of a special-teams player.

GM Howie Roseman could use multiple players here.

Offensive Line

Right now, the top backups are Fred Johnson as the swing tackle and second-year man Drew Kendall as the game-day interior backup.

The sooner third-round pick Markel Bell can push Johnson, the better.

It’s conceivable that the Eagles will have to keep veteran OG Michael Jordan and piecemeal the interior with Kendall serving as the backup center. Also don’t sleep on John Ojukwu, who has some guard/tackle versatility and experience.

There remain a ton of young bodies—Cameron Williams, Myles Hinton, and Hollin Pierce on the outside, and Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors, Micah Morris, and Jaeden Roberts on the interior—who will test new OL coach Chris Kuper’s developmental skills.

Right now, though, the offensive line is bereft of proven depth outside of Johnson and Jordan’s work outside the organization.