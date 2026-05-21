The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to make a decision on the future of their two young pass rushers.

Philadelphia used a first-round pick on Nolan Smith and exercised his fifth-year option this offseason. That option appeared to solidify Smith's future with the franchise prior to his recent arrest for speeding over the past week.

Does this jepordize Smith's future in Philadelphia? The Eagles will certainly have a conversation over Smith over the next two years, as Smith will have to prove himself with his play on the field and make sure an incident like his this past week doesn't happen again.

Then there's Jalyx Hunt, a project who was taken in the third round that was a former college safety and still growing into his body. Hunt was only a year into learning how to play edge rusher when the Eagles drafted him, with a lot of potential. His carrer could have turned out either way.

Since the start of the 2024 postseason, Hunt is solidified his future has an NFL pass rusher. Hunt has displayed the potential to be elite, continuing his development in Vic Fangio's defense and already having hsi breakout season.

If the Eagles had to choose between Hunt and Smith right now, Hunt set himself to be with the franchise for a long time.

How Hunt has played himself into earning a contract extension

Hunt has been one of the Eagles' best pass rushers over the past year, with his breakout run coming at the end of his rookie campaign. In the 2024 postseason, Hunt had nine pressures, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a 14.5% pressure rate while playing 37.9% of the snaps in a rotation with Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith.

The Eagles don't win the Super Bowl without Hunt's breakout postseason, which he carried over into 2025. Hunt became the first Eagles player to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in the same season. He took his game to another level once the Eagles acquired Jaelan Phillips last season, having 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 (the weeks Phillips played).

Hunt was one of the best pass rushers in football at the end of last season, and his game improved each passing week. Hunt has trained with Von Miller, Maxx Crosby, and Cameron Jordan in the past, which has significantly impacted his game.

At just 25 years old, there are a lot of expectations for Hunt -- which he's earned.

Why Hunt has the nudge over Smith in getting an extension

All Hunt has done is put his hand in the dirt and work on his craft. Hunt has been the example of hard work on the field and a class act off the field. Just interactions with Hunt amongst media members have gone a long way towards how he treats football and all the aspects of the game on and off the field.

Hunt is clearly a role model in the locker room and well liked amongst his peers. Like Jordan Davis, Hunt is becoming a leader on the defensive line through example on and off the field. Hunt is a strong ambassador to the Eagles brand.

Smith's arrest certainly raises questions about his long-term future with the Eagles. Hunt is still playing for his with two years left on his rookie contract, since Hunt does not have a fifth-year option.

Both Smith and hunt have their contracts expire in 2027. Hunt is currently easier to sign and would probably land a more team-friendly deal than Smith, who is a former first-round pick.

There are some questions Smith has to answer with issues of the field and his play on the field. That's not the case with Hunt, who keeps improving by the day.

The Eagles could always sign both Smith and Hunt, but Hunt has bumped up the pecking order if they had to choose. Hunt looks if he'll be part of the Eagles for a long time.

2026 is a massive year for Hunt. He's always got a head start.