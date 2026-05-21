What Will Eagles Pass Rush Look Like After This Season Following Nolan Smith's Arrest?

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best pass rushing groups in the NFL heading into 2026.

The acquisition of Jonathan Greenard changed the outlook for this group in a massive way. Getting Greenard and signing him to a contract extension significantly helped the immediate futures of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, while Arnold Ebiketie ended up becoming a valuable No. 4 pass rusher for this year.

Everything looked set for the Eagles pass rush in 2026. Then off-field issues occurred.

Nolan Smith was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia last week, which may impact his immediate and long-term future with the Eagles.

This has ramifications on the Eagles pass rush as well. Not just for 2026, but in the years to come pending on how the Eagles decide to handle Smith.

How the pass rush will look in 2026

This shouldn't change much, even with the recent arrest of Smith. The Eagles still have the final year of Smith's rookie contract, and it makes zero sense to part ways with him financially. Philadelphia would eat $3.8 million in dead money this year and save zero cap space if the Eagles moved on from Smith.

Smith is still expected to be part of this pass rush, being in a rotation with Hunt. The duo will line up opposite of Greenard and form a dangerous trio at getting after the quarterback.

What makes the Smith and Hunt combination valuable is how good the duo were with Jaelan Phillips in the pass rush last year. Smith had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks in the games Phillips played with the Eagles while Hunt had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate in that same span.

Hunt was elite and Smith was good, which significantly impacted teh Eagles defense.

The Eagles were first in points per game allowed (14.5), fourth in pressure rate (42.4%), and fourth in sacks (26.0) from Weeks 10-17 -- the games that Phillips played for the Eagles last regular seaosn. They are expecting the same impact with Greenard in the fold.

How the pass rush will look in 2027

This is where things can get tricky.

Hunt is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he doesn't have a fifth-year option since he wasn't a first-round pick. The Eagles will look to sign Hunt to an extension in the coming year, as he has been improving as a player and a strong asset to the organization off the field.

Greenard will be entering year two of his four-year extension. The Eagles will owe $32 million in cap money if they cut him, so that's not going to happen. Greenard and Hunt are in the fold, while Ebiketie is a free agent after the 2026 season.

Where does that leave Smith? The Eagles picked up Smith's fifth-year option this offseason and that year is fully guaranteed when exercised. Philadelphia will have more time to look at Smith and what he can do to correct his behavior off the field while proving himself on the field.

This is why it's unlikely the Eagles could move on from Smith simply by releasing him. They would take a dead money charge since Smith's salary for 2027 is fully guaranteed. If Smith had his arrest prior to the fifth-year option being exercised, the Eagles would have a conservation about his future.

The Eagles essentially have a two-year window with Smith here, looking at his performance as a barometer on whether they should decide to have him around past the 2027 season. Greenard, Hunt, and Smith all are expected to be in the pass rush for 2027.