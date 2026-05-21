What Should Eagles Do Regarding Future Of Nolan Smith Following Arrest?

This month has been a rollercoaster for Nolan Smith.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up Smith's fifth-year option earlier in May, guaranteeing his salary for 2027 and solidifying his future with the franchise. On Friday, Smith was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia.

Per the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, Smith was clocked going 135 mph in a 70 mph speed zone. A future court date has been set after Smith posted bail.

Is this Smith's first driving offense?

Smith has a prior record of receiving a citation behind the wheel. When Smith was a student at Georgia, he previously had two misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and speeding in a construction zone. Smith was accepted into a pre-trial diversion program back in 2022.

This was Smith's only offense prior to his arrest last week.

Will this affect Smith's immediate NFL future?

Too soon to tell. Smith will have to address what happened at some point and explain his side of the story. The court date after the arrest hasn't been set yet.

The Eagles begin OTAs next week, so it will be interesting if Smith will be made available to the media. Whether the Eagles have Smith tackle the situation firsthand is their decision.

This will be a topic throughout minicamp for the time being. The situation will be settled once Smith has his court date and a verdict is reached.

What's about Smith's long-term future with the Eagles?

The legal process will have to play itself out on this one.

Smith is under contract with the Eagles for two more seasons, having the final year of his rookie contract and the fifth-year option the Eagles picked up. Smith will make $3.8 million this season and $13.8 million in 2027.

The Eagles could terminate Smith's contract, but eat $3.8 million in dead money this year and save no cap space. If they move don from Smith after this season, they would save $13.8 million in cap space since this is a fifth-year option on a rookie contract.

This may affect Smith landing a long-term extension with the Eagles, but his behavior and play on the field will determine that going forward.

Smith has been a reliable pass rusher in his three seasons with the Eagles. He played in 12 games last season, finishing with 33 pressures, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, 11 quarterback hits, and a 15.4% pressure rate. Smith missed time due to a triceps injury from the previous season's playoff run and ended up missing five games.

Smith's seaosn turned around once the Eagles acquired Jaelan Phillips in Week 10. He ended up being in a rotation with Jalyx Hunt but had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks.

The belief was Smith would be in that rotation with Hunt and Jonathan Greenard this season and Smith would continue that upward trend of getting to the quarterback. That can still happen pending on what happens regarding his court case -- and what punishment the Eagles and potentially NFL bestow upon him.

The Eagles have two seasons to see if Smith is worth keeping around, pending how how the legal process plays out regarding his court case for these charges.