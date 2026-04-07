Jeffrey Lurie has no plans to step down from the Eagles any time soon

Jeffrey Lurie has changed the direction of the Philadelphia Eagles -- for the better.

Since Lurie bought the Eagles from Norman Braman in 1994, the franchise has become one of the best in the NFL. The Eagles have won two Super Bowl championships in the Lurie era, along with four conference championships and 12 NFC East titles.

To say these are the glory years of the Eagles would be an understatement. This is the best run of success the franchise has ever experienced, thanks to Lurie and the power structure he built over the past three decades.

Lurie has gotten older over the years and is now 74 years old. He's turning 75 in September, and can't go on being the CEO of the franchise forever.

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Jeffrey Lurie isn't planning on handing over the reins any time in the near future.

"I couldn't be more excited about football," Lurie said at the NFL Owners Meetings last week. "I just love the game. Since I was a little boy I loved this sport, and it's a gift...Maybe I still have a lot of gray hair, but I'm more involved than ever.

"I would say I'm more involved now, but less physically have to be at Jefferson Health Complex. It’s not that it’s behind the scenes. It’s very overt, but I will talk to my executives more often, and probably with more intensity, because I have a son that’s growing and learning everything.

"And so you can both watch how focused and intense I am still, and yet, at the same time, learn from all the executives we have."

There is a succession plan in place in the Lurie family, as Lurie will hand over the day-to-day operations to his son Julian at some point. Julian Lurie has the title of Business and Football Operations Strategy, showcasing an involvement of the football and business aspects of the franchise.

Julian has been involved in that aspect of the franchise for four years and is only 31 years old. Jeffrey will groom Julian into the the CEO role slowly, but there's no time table for him to step down.

"I love the way it's been going," Lurie said. "He's quite involved in the football operations, philanthropic operations, the business operations, marketing. He's getting sort of a feel for everything and that's the best way to do it.

"It's not to speed it up."

Lurie is just the sixth owner to win multiple Super Bowls with multiple head coaches. He's also the fifth owner to go two four Super Bowls in the NFL's salary cap era (since 1994). The Eagles have been to eight NFC Championship Games since 2001, which lead the conference.

The Eagles are 283-214-3 under Lurie, as the .569 win percentage is best in franchise history. Under Lurie's ownership, the Eagles have been in 38 playoff games and 21 playoff victories -- more than any owner has combined in franchise history. The Eagles have been to the playoffs 20 times under Lurie, and only Robert Kraft (Patriots) has more since 1994 (when Lurie bought the team).

Age is just a number for Lurie, as he's still going strong.