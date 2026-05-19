Eagles Face Brutal Three-Week Stretch That Will Determine Their Season

The Philadelphia Eagles play a tougher schedule than many realize.

There are nine home games and a long stretch of not going on a plane. The Eagles also play eight home games in 11 weeks, so the schedule does seem favorable in some aspects.

Even with a schedule that sets the Eagles up to make a run, there is a part of the schedule that could determine how the season would go. This isn't about winning records or playoff appearances, as the Eagles have significantly higher expectations.

If the Eagles want to win the NFC East and have home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs, this stretch is the most crucial portion of the season. A stretch that can ruin the holiday season for many Eagles fans -- or make them more joyous than Santa Claus.

The three-game stretch?

Week 15 -- vs. Seahawks

Week 16 -- vs. Texans

Week 17 -- at 49ers

This is the part of the Eagles season where they should be in position to capture the NFC East title and be in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. A 3-0 record could set the Eagle sup for their third Super Bowl appearance in five years.

Week 15 -- vs. Seahawks

The Eagles haven't defeated the Seahawks at home since 1989, and haven't beaten the franchise at all since 2008. This is the one team the Eagles significantly struggle against, and they get the Seahawks on a short week.

This feels like a loss on the schedule when doing win-loss prediction, especialy with the defending Super Bowl champions coming to town. If the Eagles are going to win this game, they are going to have to keep Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense off the field by controlling the clock with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby.

There are no style points in this matchup, nor complaining bout how many passing yards Jalen Hurts threw in the game. A win is a win against the Seahawks -- and this is one the Eagles need to get this stretch going.

Week 16 -- vs. Texans

Is this the biggest game of the season? Depending on what the Eagles' record is at that point.

A home game against the Texans on Christmas Eve night, hours before the biggest holiday of the year. The Eagles could put themselves in the drivers' seat for the NFC East title with a victory, and hold serve at home with two games in five days.

The Texans had the No. 2 defense in points per possession last seaosn, and allowed the fewest yards of any team in the league. This matchup was always going to be difficult for the Eagles, and it's between two NFC West powerhouses in the Seahawks and 49ers.

Perhaps the Eagles have fans go home happy as Christmas begins. Not an easy game to win, even if it's at home.

Week 17 -- at 49ers

Good news for the Eagles? They get 10 days to prepare for the 49ers on "Sundya Night Football."

Another standalone game, another opportunity for the Eagles to demonstrate their Super Bowl contention status. This is if they don't to 0-2 against the Seahawks and Texans, which is a very real possibility.

If the Eagles go 2-0 in this stretch, this game could be for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This matchup -- again -- could be the biggest of the year depending on how the Eagles fare in the two games prior.

2-0 is the ideal scenario. 0-2 is the worst-case scenario. 1-1 is the most likely scenario.

Regardless, playing teh 49ers on teh road is a tough test. The Eagles haven't beaten them in the regular season, and never faced the 49ers on the road in the Nick Sirianni era.

This is unchartered territory for the Eagles, and one of the biggest revenge games on the calendar.