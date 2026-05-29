Jihaad Campbell Misses Start of OTAs -- Why Eagles Aren't Concerned He'll Miss Significant Time

This season is a big one for Jihaad Campbell.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up in the first round to select Campbell last year, knowing the situation that was coming at linebacker. Once the Eagles re-signed Zack Baun, that meant it would have been difficult to bring back Nakobe Dean after the 2025 season.

With Campbell in the fold, that's exactly what the Eagles did. Dean walked in free agency and signed a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, clearing the way for Campbell to start next to Baun.

On the first day of OTAs open to the media, Campbell was no where to be found on the field. He was still rehabbing the shoulder injury that plagued him last season, and required surgery.

This was the second offseason shoulder surgery for Campbell in as many years. Not exactly the ideal situation as Campbell misses minicamp for the second straight year.

The Eagles aren't concerned. Campbell is expected to be ready for training camp and will take the bull by the horns in regards to playing next to Baun for all of 2026 -- and potentially beyond.

"Super excited for him," Baun said. "Obviously going through the rehab process and getting back out on the field. But it's been cool. It's been really cool thinking about how now I'm the veteran teaching the younger guy and little things."

How Campbell has grown since year one

Campbell considers himself a student of the game, but even rookies have to learn the intricacies of the NFL. Baun shared a story how Campbell learned how to adjust his preparation in install meetings, part of adjusting to life in the NFL.

"Obviously you guys haven't been in an install meeting with Vic (Fangio), but it's intense. It's a lot of information all at one time," Baun said. "And Jihaad hadn't had that yet. He was sitting right next to me. I was watching him and glimpsing at him take notes and in a notebook, chicken scratch with a pencil.

"And right after the meeting, we go to individual meetings. I said, 'Jihaad, let me see your notes and take a look.' I'm like, 'Yeah, go upstairs, get yourself an iPad, a pen, and and this is how we're going to do it."

Having veterans like Baun and Dean in year one helped shape Campbell's growth as a player. Even though Campbell missed all of last year's minicamp with a shoulder injury, he played all 17 games in his rookie season.

Campbell finished with 80 tackles and three passes defensed, with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Last year was a teaching session for Campbell, but the Eagles are excited for what he brings to the table in his sophomore campaign.

Baun will be there ready to help.

"Just teaching small things like that, I think are really influential to him and his growth and development," Baun said. "You saw growth throughout the season. So, I'm really excited for him this upcoming season."