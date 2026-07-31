Lane Johnson Praises Tyler Steen’s Growth As Eagles’ RG Emerges

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson has had a clear view of Tyler Steen’s development in the huddle and on the practice field over the past three years.

What Johnson sees in the fourth-year pro is a player who has transformed from an intriguing prospect who spent his college years playing tackle into a potential dominating inside presence.

“Night and day,” Johnson said when asked by Eagles On SI about Steen’s development from raw third-round rookie to the precipice of big money as a top-tier NFL OG. “I mean, I thought he made a huge jump last year becoming a dominating player.”

A 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama via SEC rival Vanderbilt, Steen locked down the starting right guard spot for the first time in 2025.

He started all 17 regular-season games and the Eagles’ playoff loss to San Francisco, participating in more than 1,000 offensive snaps—the most of any Eagles offensive player last season.

And the film was good. Pro Football Focus graded Steen well among qualified guards, particularly strong in pass protection where he allowed just two sacks.

That reliability came after earlier ups and downs over his first two seasons. Steen saw limited action as a rookie, and lost a training-camp battle in 2024 to Mekhi Becton after an ankle injury set him back.

Once Becton departed in free agency, Steen was the next man up and lined up between center Cam Jurgens and Johnson, to provide stability on an offensive line that dealt with injuries elsewhere.

Entering 2026 in the final year of his rookie contract, Steen is entrenched as a starter and has drawn pretty consistent praise for his impressive physical tools and growing confidence.

High Praise

Lane Johnson speaks with reporters after practice on July 29, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“You can see the maturity in him now,” Johnson said of Steen. “In the huddle, there’s not as many questions. It’s a lot better communication. You can see kind of a more calmer demeanor. As the years are piling up, not as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in the huddle.”

Johnson’s comments highlight the mental side of Steen’s growth, an often overlooked part of a player’s mosaic.

As the Eagles opened training camp, Steen’s continued progress has highlighted what many around the team already see: the next star on one of the NFL’s most well-regarded offensive lines.

“I got to see [Steen] progress year in year out and he’s starting to become the player that he knows that he can be and that we all know that he can be,” said Johnson.