Ranking Eagles Players 30-And-Over -- Philly Is Loaded With Aging Talent

Give the Philadelphia Eagles credit with how they construct their roster. They know how to mix their young, ascending talent with a good mix of veterans that are still highly productive in their 30s.

Just look at the Super Bowl LIX championship. Darius Slay was still playing at a high level and Lane Johnson was one of the elite tackles in the game (and still is). Two years prior, Jason Kelce was the best center in the league and Brandon Graham was putting up double-digit sack seasons in their 30s.

The Eagles have been loyal to a fault with some of their players, but they've had a good reason. Just take a look at the talent they have in their 30s heading into this year.

Let's rank them, based on 2026 impact and what they'll provide to the roster.

8. J.T. Gray (age 30)

Gray is a three-time All-Pro selection on special teams, having a reputation as one of the top special teams players in football. He's getting an opportunity to make the Eagles roster asa safety this summer.

Whether Gray makes the roster will be due to his presence on special teams. Hard to ignore that aspect of his game.

7. Johnny Mundt (age 31)

Mundt has a reputation as a blocking tight end, which is what the Eagles looked to revamp at tight end this offseason. He's competing for the TE2 job, but will play a significant role in the offense because of his blocking (specifically in 12 personnel).

Hard to expect much out of Mundt in the passing game, but that's what he's here for.

6. Andy Dalton (age 38)

Dalton was expected to be the QB3 when he was acquired by the Eagles this offseason. That changed based on how minicamp played out, as he was getting the majority of the QB2 reps over Tanner McKee in the open practices.

Whether Dalton is a better QB2 option than McKee is up for debate, but his credentials as a quarterback can't be ignored. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Dalton has 39.793 passing yards and 254 touchdowns in his 15-year career.

If Dalton is the QB2, his impact on the Eagles significantly increases. Whether he's the best option for that role on the current roster is up for debate.

5. Jake Elliott (age 31)

Crazy to have Elliott this low on the list, but this is the product of struggling over the last two seasons.

Elliott has hit just 48-of-63 field goals over the last two years, as the 76.2% field goal conversion is ranked 20th of 21 players with 50+ field goal attempts. Elliott is also 5-for-15 on field goal attempts of 50+ yards, a 33.3% conversion rate.

He's still one of the best kickers in NFL postseason history. Elliott is 28-of-29 in the playoffs, an astonishing 96.6% conversion rate. Only Robbie Gould has a higher field goal percentage in the postseason than Elliott of kickers that have 25+ postseason attempts (100%).

The Eagles should have brought in competition for Elliott, but they have confidence he'll turn his season around. They certainly better hope so.

4. Jonathan Jones (age 32)

Jones is coming off a down season, but he wasn't a fit in the Commanders defense. The Eagles gave him $2 million guaranteed this offseason and Jones is in line to be the top backup at outside cornerback and in the slot.

Jones played very well with the Patriots in Bill Belichick's defense, and has experience in Vic Fangio's system before (Belichick copied it for several years). Don't be surprised if Jones has a good year with the Eagles, even if this is his 10th year in the league.

3. Marcus Epps (age 30)

Epps is in line for the other starting safety job, and played well enough last year to re-sign with the Eagles and earn that opportunity to start opposite Andre Mukuba. The Eagles could use more top-end talent at safety -- and more depth -- but this is up to Epps.

Vic Fangio likes what Epps brings to the defense, and he has a role on this team if he plays well enough in camp. Also hard to believe Epps is already 30.

2. Dallas Goedert (age 31)

Ready for an expanded role for Goedert in the offense? Well it's coming.

New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion likes to feature tight ends, which means more targets for Goedert as he enters his ninth season in the league. Remember Goedert is coming off a season which he had a career-high 11 touchdown catches.

Goedert should be featured in the passing game more. We may actually see it this year.

1. Lane Johnson (age 36)

Still elite. Is there any other way to describe Johnson?

When healthy, Johnson is still the best right tackle in the game. He would have been an All-Pro last season if his year didn't end in November.

This is how good Johnson has been over the past five years. Johnson hasn't allowed a sack in a season in four of the past five years, while his pressure rate allowed per drop back is 1.6% over the last two seasons.

Last season, Johnson didn't allow a sack in 251 pass-blocking snaps and had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.0%. Still an elite season, despite missing the final six games and the playoffs.

Johnson may try to play until he's 40 at this rate. He won't be going off on a low note, which was his motivation to return this year.