The 25 Best Eagles Players Heading Into Training Camp: What We Learned About 2026 Roster

Every summer, Eagles On SI creates a list of the Top 25 playyers on the Philadelphia Eagles. The collective team on Eagles on SI (Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, Ed Kracz) ranked their top-25 players and tallied the votes together to create the list.

The rules are simple. Think Bill Belichick.

Don't think most important or what position has more value. Pound-for-pound, who is the best player on the Eagles?

No. 1 on this list is set to be unveiled, and detectives can figure out who it is if they have been following the top-25 list over the past month. Before No. 1 is official, here are the top-25 Eagles heading into the 2026 season and what we learned from this experiment.

The top-25

25. Tank Bigsby (RB)

24. Jake Elliott (K)

23. Makai Lemon (WR)

22. Braden Mann (P)

21. Andrew Mukuba (S)

20. Tyler Steen (G)

19. Jihaad Campbell (LB)

18. Nolan Smith (EDGE)

17. Tariq Woolen (CB)

16. Cam Jurgens (C)

15. Jalyx Hunt (EDGE)

14. Moro Ojomo (DT)

13. Dallas Goedert (TE)

12. Jonathan Greenard (EDGE)

11. Landon Dickerson (G)

10. Jordan Davis (DT)

9. Jalen Hurts (QB)

8. Jordan Mailata (T)

7. DeVonta Smith (WR)

6. Zack Baun (LB)

5. Jalen Carter (DT)

4. Saquon Barkley (RB)

3. Lane Johnson (T)

2. Cooper DeJean (CB)

1. ???

What we learned from the top-5

There certainly is a changing of the guard amongst the Eagles' core. Cooper DeJean was voted as the No. 2 player for a reason after just two years in the league. He's already a First Team All-Pro and the best slot cornerback in football.

There was an argument DeJean may be the best player on the Eagles. Hard to argue that logic, but DeJean is playing next to a shutdown corner in Mitchell. The Eagles have two First Team All-Pro cornerbacks in Mitchell and DeJean, two of the top cornerbacks in the league -- and have the No. 1 pass defense in fotoball over the last two years.

Jalen Carter is also at No. 5, just three years after he was drfated in the first round. Even in a down season for Carter, he's still one of the elite players on one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

The Eagles have three players in the top-5 age 25 or younger, a changing of the guard regarding the elite talent on this team.

The Eagles still have top-level talent

The Eagles roster isn't as deep as it was over the past couple seasons, but look at the elite talent in the top-10.

Mitchell and DeJean are two of the elite cornerbacks in football. Lane Johnson is still one of the elite tackles in the game at 36. Saquon Barkley is still one of the game's best running backs at 29.

Zack Baun was a First Team All-Pro just two years ago and was elite again last season. DeVonta Smith has been one of the underrated wideouts in the league for a while as a WR2 -- and will be a WR1 last year.

Jordan Davis is coming off a breakout season and Jordan Mailata has bene one of the top left tackles in the league for multiple years.

Even in the top-15, Landon Dickerson has been to three Pro Bowls. Jonathan Greenard is coming off a down year, but is still a premium pass rusher. Moro Ojomo and Jalyx Hunt had breakout seasons last year, and both players are in the 25-and-under club.

Cam Jurgens has made multiple Pro Bowls and Tariq Woolen looks like he'll have a huge season with Mitchell and DeJean in Vic Fangio's system. Neither made the top 15.

The Eagles have a lot of top-level talent. There's a reason why they're a Super Bowl contender.

Picking after No. 20 was tougher than most years

The Eagles aren't as deep of a team as they were in years' past. That was evident when picking 21 through 25.

They got younger at a lot of positions, and the depth isn't there at a lot of positions like most years. Look at how the safety spot stacks up, or the offensive line behind the starters.

With A.J. Brown gone, the wide receiver position is deeper -- but not better. There is a downgrade at wide receiver and at safety compared to previous years, the former typically the case when a team trades away a top-5 wide receiver in the NFL.

Braden Mann probably deserves a spot, even though he's a punter (a very good punter). Makai lemon has never played a down in the NFL and was voted into the top-25 over Dontayvion Wicks.

Based on Jake Elliott's last two seasons, is he a top-25 player on the Eagles? Or was his vote by reputation? The No. 2 running back who doesn't get a lot of touches made the top-25.

Wicks, Jonathan Jones, and Bryon Young got top-25 votes. This team just isn't as deep is it wa sin years' past.

The Eagles are still a very good football team, but there are some glaring weaknesses on this roster that need to be addressed. This team just isn't as deep as in previous years, and that will show in training camp.