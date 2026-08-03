Why Lane Johnson Will Be Healthy All Season for Eagles (And Remain Elite at RT)

Lane Johnson has been one of the best tackles in his era. A force at right tackle, Johnson is destined to earn a Hall of Fame bust in Canton someday.

Even with how dominant Johnson has been, the Eagles have relied on him too much. Johnson is 36 years old now, yet has been standed on an island at right tackle for an overwhelming majority of his career.

This is something that isn't noticed during a game, not even when re-watching a game on film. Playing this way has taken a toll on Johnson and his body, as he has missed 30 games since the start of the 2019 season.

The effort to preserve Johnson is changing, more than just giving him veteran days off in training camp. The Eagles offense needs him healthy to succeed.

Johnson likes this new offense, and how it protects his body while giving him the help he needs.

"It's very O-Line friendly compared to maybe some past years," Johnson said. "As for me, I always have the presence of a guard in pass protection. I never had help in my entire career in pass protection here. A lot of games are different for me and Jordan (Mailata) here."

Why having guard help is massive for Johnson

Johnson has been handling right tackle on an island for the majority of his career, even with all the offensive systems the Eagles had. Whether it was Chip Kelly's system, Nick Sirianni's version of the offense, even Doug Pederson -- he was a solo artist on the right side.

The one constant was Jeff Stoutland was the offensive line coach. This wasn't a bad thing for Johnson, just was how the Eagles utilized him. As Johnson aged, things change.

This is where Sean Mannion and Chris Kuper come in. Mannion's offense is different than what the Eagles have bene accustomed to over the last few years. Less shotgun, less wear and tear on the body.

"A lot of it is under center, " Johnson said. "So as far as defenses being able to pick up on reads -- it's more difficult."

That's where Johnson is preaching where the Eagles have to get down the terminology. This is where the guard help and the communication on the offensive line come in.

For the first time in a long time, Johnson will be getting help from Tyler Steen in run and pass blocking, which is going to preserve his body in his mid 30s. Johnson is certainly dominant without the help, but the Eagles offense can't function without him on the field. The Eagles need Johnson healthy to get the most out of this offense.

If giving Johnson help in the form of Steen blocking with him will preserve his body, the Eagles are going to do it. The alternative is Johnson missing games and either Fred Johnson or Markel Bell at right tackle. Based on Day 3 of practice, that alternative didn't go well.

Will this affect Johnson's performance?

This will only help Johnson going forward, even if there's the chance he may allow more sacks with more pass-blocking snaps recorded. Communication issues could lead to stats being skewed, but Johnson will be on the field.

Johnson has been elite when set on an island at right tackle. He hasn't allowed a sack in a season in four of the past five years, while his pressure rate allowed per drop back is 1.6% over the last two seasons. Last season, Johnson didn't allow a sack in 251 pass-blocking snaps and had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.0%.

If having Johnson on the field for more snaps is a tradeoff for a slightly higher pressure rate? The Eagles will take it. Perhaps the pressure rate allowed per dropback decreases becuase Johnson is playing more.

The Eagles need Johnson on the field. Stats and performance be damned, this is the way to do it.