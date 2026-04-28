Lost In The Shuffle: Eagles Find Demonstrated Performance In Keyshawn James-Newby

PHILADELPHIA – Over a whirlwind 24 hours, the Eagles added pass-rushing talent on both ends of the talent spectrum: the proven and the potential.

Just one day after finalizing the trade for two-time double-digit sack artist Jonathan Greenard, Philadelphia used its final 2026 NFL Draft choice on New Mexico edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby with the 252nd overall pick.

The late-round addition of James-Newby flew somewhat under the radar in the shadow of International Player Pathway Program uber-athlete Uar Bernard's arrival in Philadelphia at 251, but it continued a striking organizational trend: 11 straight years of drafting at least one pass rusher.

In today’s NFL, the blueprint for success is often distilled to a simple mantra — get the quarterback, or get to the quarterback.

James-Newby, 23, arrives as a compact but productive edge prospect who has a proven ability to get to the signal-caller during three different stops in college.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, the undersized rusher racked up 33.5 career sacks across stops at Montana Tech, Idaho, and New Mexico. His production was remarkably consistent:

-Montana Tech: 9 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss over two seasons

-Idaho: 15.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss over two seasons

-New Mexico: 9 sacks, 15 tackles for loss in 2025

“He can rush,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said. “When you turn on the tape and see him in must-pass situations, he can get off the ball, he can bend, and he’s got real production as a rusher.”

That ability to consistently affect the quarterback — even against varied levels of competition — is what kept James-Newby on the Eagles’ board late in the draft.

Roseman emphasized that in the later rounds, the team prioritizes traits and consistent demonstrated performance can highlight a trait, in James-Newby’s case, getting to the QB.

“Obviously, you’re looking for traits late in the draft,” Roseman added. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to get picks there.”

Numbers Game in Philly

Keyshawn James-Newby (1) of the New Mexico Lobos runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the 2025 Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James-Newby joins a suddenly crowded edge room that now includes newly acquired Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The depth chart is stacked, but Philadelphia has shown a willingness to develop promising young pass rushers behind the scenes with position coach Jeremiah Washburn.

A year on the practice squad, paired with an NFL strength program, could be exactly what James-Newby needs to add functional mass and refine his game.

If he follows the path of several recent Eagles late-round defensive linemen, he could emerge as a rotational contributor or even a situational pass-rush specialist by the 2027 season.

In a league where premium pressure is currency, the Eagles continue to stockpile it as often as possible.