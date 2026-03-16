3 Bargain Free Agents Eagles Can Still Sign After Dallas Goedert
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with salary cap space after Dallas Goedert opted to return to the franchise for the 2026 season on a team-friendly deal.
The decision to keep Goedert helped Philadelphia avoid a significant dead cap hit. Now, with Goedert in the fold, Philadelphia has over $40 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. That's enough money to go out and make multiple splashes. For the Eagles, their biggest needs are multiple pass rushers, a safety and a No. 3 receiver, among other things.
With that being said, here are three bargain free agents who could help Philadelphia right now at a discount.
Kyle Dugger — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.9 Million
Dugger is just 29 years old and is projected to land a two-year deal in free agency worth just over $11.8 million, per Spotrac. He's a six-year veteran with 78 starts under his belt and 11 interceptions. With Reed Blankenship out the door, Dugger is the exact type of safety the Eagles should be targeting at this point.
Jadeveon Clowney — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.7 Million
Clowney is a 12-year veteran and is coming off an 8 1/2-sack season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. The 33-year-old is projected to land a one-year deal worth just north of $5.7 million in 2026. The Eagles need multiple pass rushers. If they could land a guy of Clowney's caliber at a deal in that price range, it would help to solve the problem and give the team plenty of ammo to spend elsewhere as well.
Christian Kirk — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.3 Million
Kirk is just 29 years old and would replace Jahan Dotson well. He didn't have a huge 2025 season. He played in 13 games and had 239 yards and 28 catches. That production would be enough with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley all in town. From 2018 through 2023, he never had fewer than 590 yards in a season, including an 1,108-yard explosion in 2022. He's projected to land a one-year deal worth just over $5.3 million in 2026.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also has an MBA from Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scottneville21@gmail.comFollow patmcavoy