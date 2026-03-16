3 Bargain Free Agents Eagles Can Still Sign After Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with salary cap space after Dallas Goedert opted to return to the franchise for the 2026 season on a team-friendly deal.

The decision to keep Goedert helped Philadelphia avoid a significant dead cap hit. Now, with Goedert in the fold, Philadelphia has over $40 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. That's enough money to go out and make multiple splashes. For the Eagles, their biggest needs are multiple pass rushers, a safety and a No. 3 receiver, among other things.

With that being said, here are three bargain free agents who could help Philadelphia right now at a discount.

Kyle Dugger — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.9 Million

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) makes a catch agsiasnt Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Dugger is just 29 years old and is projected to land a two-year deal in free agency worth just over $11.8 million, per Spotrac. He's a six-year veteran with 78 starts under his belt and 11 interceptions. With Reed Blankenship out the door, Dugger is the exact type of safety the Eagles should be targeting at this point.

Jadeveon Clowney — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.7 Million

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Clowney is a 12-year veteran and is coming off an 8 1/2-sack season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. The 33-year-old is projected to land a one-year deal worth just north of $5.7 million in 2026. The Eagles need multiple pass rushers. If they could land a guy of Clowney's caliber at a deal in that price range, it would help to solve the problem and give the team plenty of ammo to spend elsewhere as well.

Christian Kirk — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.3 Million

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kirk is just 29 years old and would replace Jahan Dotson well. He didn't have a huge 2025 season. He played in 13 games and had 239 yards and 28 catches. That production would be enough with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley all in town. From 2018 through 2023, he never had fewer than 590 yards in a season, including an 1,108-yard explosion in 2022. He's projected to land a one-year deal worth just over $5.3 million in 2026.