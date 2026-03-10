3 Players Eagles Could Target on Day 2 of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't made a splash in free agency, yet.

The expectation over the last few weeks has been that there would be a bit of turnover coming Philadelphia's way. That's what's going to happen when you have guys like Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship going to free agency at the same time and potential monster contracts on the way, like if the Eagles can get an extension done with Jalen Carter.

It still feels like quiet before the story for the Eagles and while the franchise wasn't among the first group to make additions, there's still plenty of time in Day 2 of NFL free agency to get deals done before the new league year.

Here are three options for the Eagles to consider.

Riq Woolen - Most Recent Team: Seattle Seahawks

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Eagles were connected to various No. 2 cornerbacks throughout the 2025 season. The Eagles landed Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. Adoree' Jackson was still the team's No. 2 outside corner for much of the season, though. Landing someone like Woolen would give the Eagles a clear No. 2 option opposite of Quinyon Mitchell with 12 interceptions under his belt in four seasons.

Trey Hendrickson - Most Recent Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no denying the talent here. Hendrickson is among the game's best pass rushers when healthy. With Phillips out the door, Hendrickson would give Philadelphia a clear answer at one of the team's biggest roster holes. 81 sacks in nine seasons should get Hendrickson paid in free agency.

Marquise Brown - Most Recent Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Eagles lost Jahan Dotson already in free agency. Brown is the type of playmaker who would fill the No. 3 role well and has the upside to move up on the depth chart if a trade were to happen with AJ Brown. The Eagles need a new No. 3 receiver at the very least and Brown is coming off a season with 49 catches, 587 yards and five touchdowns in a very crowded Chiefs offense. He's the type of high-upside playmaker the Eagles should be all over.